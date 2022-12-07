Ginger loaf cake, orange marmalade, soft cheese, icing sugar, candied peel, and stem ginger make these mini gingerbread cakes - easy and delicious.
A great buffet pudding, these ginger cakes are made in just minutes using readymade shop-bought ginger cake. Perfect for enjoying over the festive period, however, can be served all year round as ingredients aren't seasonal as such. The soft cream cheese topping, candied peel, and crystallised stem ginger make a sweet and tangy combo.
Ingredients
- 230g ginger loaf cake
- 1tbsp orange or lime marmalade
- 82g soft cheese
- ½tbsp icing sugar
- ½tsp mixed candied peel
- Piece of crystallised stem ginger, finely diced
Method
- Trim the top of the cake to make it flat. Then slice through the middle to make 2 rectangles. Spread each with marmalade, then cut each into 8 squares.
- By hand, whisk the soft cheese and icing sugar until stiff. Spread a teaspoon of topping onto each square of cake, and decorate with pieces of candied peel and stem ginger.
Top tips for making mini gingerbread cakes
Alternatively, try with Madeira cake and raspberry jam for a more classic combination.
