Ginger loaf cake, orange marmalade, soft cheese, icing sugar, candied peel, and stem ginger make these mini gingerbread cakes - easy and delicious.

A great buffet pudding, these ginger cakes are made in just minutes using readymade shop-bought ginger cake. Perfect for enjoying over the festive period, however, can be served all year round as ingredients aren't seasonal as such. The soft cream cheese topping, candied peel, and crystallised stem ginger make a sweet and tangy combo.

Ingredients

230g ginger loaf cake

1tbsp orange or lime marmalade

82g soft cheese

½tbsp icing sugar

½tsp mixed candied peel

Piece of crystallised stem ginger, finely diced

WEIGHT CONVERTER I want to convert... Choose the ingredient Water Milk Wine Almonds (Flaked) Almonds (Ground) Breadcrumbs (Fresh) Breadcrumbs (Dried) Brown Sugar (Light & Dark) Butter Caster Sugar Cherries (Canned) Cherries (Dried/ Maraschino) Cherries (Glace/ Candied) Cocoa Powder Cornflour Cream Cheese Dried Apricots Granulated Sugar Grated Parmesan Grated Cheddar Hazelnuts (Whole) Hazelnuts (Chopped) Hazelnuts (Ground) Honey Icing Sugar Margarine Oats (Rolled) Oats (Scottish) Oats (Steel Cut) Oats (Quick/ Quaker) Oats (Instant) Peas (Frozen) Peas (Cooked) Pecans (Chopped) Flour Rice (Uncooked, Long-grain) Rice (Uncooked, Medium-grain) Rice (Uncooked, Short-grain) Rice (Uncooked, Basmati) Rice (Uncooked, Wild) Shredded Coconut Sultanas Syrup (Cane) Syrup (Chocolate) Syrup (Corn) Syrup (Corn, High fructose) Syrup (Golden) Syrup (Maple) Table Salt Tomatoes (Canned) Tomatoes (Chopped) Tomatoes (Sun-dried) Treacle / Molasses Walnuts (Chopped) grams to cups

Method

Trim the top of the cake to make it flat. Then slice through the middle to make 2 rectangles. Spread each with marmalade, then cut each into 8 squares. By hand, whisk the soft cheese and icing sugar until stiff. Spread a teaspoon of topping onto each square of cake, and decorate with pieces of candied peel and stem ginger.

Top tips for making mini gingerbread cakes

Alternatively, try with Madeira cake and raspberry jam for a more classic combination.

You might also like...

Video the Week