Mini gingerbread cakes recipe

CLICK TO RATE
(No ratings)

It takes just 10 mins to make mini gingerbread cakes. Jazz up a shop-bought cake with frosting, candied peel, and ginger for a delectable nibble...

Mini gingerbread cakes
(Image credit: Future / PHILIP SOWELS)
Makes16
SkillEasy
Preparation Time10 mins
Cost RangeCheap
Nutrition Per PortionRDA
Calories103 Kcal5%
Saturated Fat1.5 g8%
Fat3.5 g5%
Carbohydrates17 g7%
Rose Fooks
By Rose Fooks
published
Contributions from
Jess Meyer

Ginger loaf cake, orange marmalade, soft cheese, icing sugar, candied peel, and stem ginger make these mini gingerbread cakes - easy and delicious.

A great buffet pudding, these ginger cakes are made in just minutes using readymade shop-bought ginger cake. Perfect for enjoying over the festive period, however, can be served all year round as ingredients aren't seasonal as such. The soft cream cheese topping, candied peel, and crystallised stem ginger make a sweet and tangy combo. 

Ingredients

  • 230g ginger loaf cake
  • 1tbsp orange or lime marmalade
  • 82g soft cheese
  • ½tbsp icing sugar
  • ½tsp mixed candied peel
  • Piece of crystallised stem ginger, finely diced

WEIGHT CONVERTER

to

Method

  1. Trim the top of the cake to make it flat. Then slice through the middle to make 2 rectangles. Spread each with marmalade, then cut each into 8 squares.
  2. By hand, whisk the soft cheese and icing sugar until stiff. Spread a teaspoon of topping onto each square of cake, and decorate with pieces of candied peel and stem ginger.

Top tips for making mini gingerbread cakes

Alternatively, try with Madeira cake and raspberry jam for a more classic combination. 

You might also like...

Video the Week

Explore More
Christmas party food Recipes Christmas Starter Recipes Christmas Recipes