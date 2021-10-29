We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Nothing says comfort food quite like indulgent, rich, melted cheese and crisp mini roast potatoes. Serve our triple cheese fondue at your next drinks or dinner party, and we’re sure your guests will be pleased.

Comté, Gruyère, and Emmental combine with dry white wine and Calvados or kirsch for an absurdly yummy fondue, while thyme and sea salt roasted new potatoes provide the perfect dipper. Serve these mini roast potatoes with cheese fondue anytime you want to impress your guests.

Looking for the ultimate classic roast potatoes recipe? Check out our step by step guide.

Ingredients 750g baby new potatoes

2tbsp olive oil

3 sprigs of thyme

100g Comté, grated

100g Gruyère, grated

100g Emmental, grated

2tsp cornflour

1 garlic clove

350ml dry white wine

a small glass of Calvados or kirsch

Method Heat the oven to 200C, gas 6. Tip the potatoes into a large roasting tin, drizzle over the olive oil and toss with the thyme and a pinch of sea salt. Roast for 20-25 minutes until cooked through and golden.

Meanwhile, mix together the cheese and cornflour. Rub the base of a pan with the garlic then discard. Add the wine to the pan and heat until simmering gently. The trick is to add the cheese gradually, stirring all the time – like making risotto. As it melts, add another handful of cheese.

Once all the cheese has been incorporated and the mixture has thickened, stir in the Calvados. Serve as a dip with the potatoes.

Top tip for making mini roast potatoes with cheese fondue...

You could also serve with chopped roasted swede, celeriac, and sweet potatoes, or the classic accompaniment of cured meat, crudités and crusty bread.

