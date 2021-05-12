We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

An irresistible combination of chocolate sponge and mint icing. These mint chocolate cupcakes are heavenly.

The mint icing is made using just four ingredients; butter, icing sugar, and mint extract. The vibrant colour is created by the green food colouring. We’d recommend using food colouring gel for the best colour and consistency. It takes just five simple steps to make these mint cupcakes.

Ingredients For the cupcakes:

150g butter, softened

150g light muscovado sugar

3 eggs, beaten

115g self-raising flour, sifted

35g cocoa powder, sifted

1/2tsp baking powder

For the icing:

50g butter, softened

200g icing sugar

Few drops mint extract

Few drops green food colouring

Chocolate curls, to decorate

Method Preheat the oven to 180°C/160°C Fan/Gas Mark 4. Line a cupcake tin with large paper cupcake cases.

Place the butter and muscovado sugar in a mixing bowl and beat until light and fluffy.

Gradually add the beaten egg, a little at a time, until smooth. Using a large metal spoon fold in the flour, cocoa, and baking powder. Divide the mixture between the cake cases.

Bake for 20 -25 mins until risen and just firm to the touch. Allow to cool on a wire rack.

To make the icing; Beat the butter with 1-2 tsp boiling water and the icing sugar to make a smooth soft consistency. Add a little green colouring, a drop at a time to give the desired colour and add mint extract to taste. Pipe or swirl onto the cupcakes and sprinkle with chocolate curls.

Top tips for making mint chocolate cupcakes

Unrefined sugar has more flavour and is great for cake baking as it tends to keep cakes moister too. You can use dark or light muscovado sugar - the darker the more toffee and caramel flavour it has.

