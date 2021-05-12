An irresistible combination of chocolate sponge and mint icing. These mint chocolate cupcakes are heavenly.
The mint icing is made using just four ingredients; butter, icing sugar, and mint extract. The vibrant colour is created by the green food colouring. We’d recommend using food colouring gel for the best colour and consistency. It takes just five simple steps to make these mint cupcakes.
Ingredients
- For the cupcakes:
- 150g butter, softened
- 150g light muscovado sugar
- 3 eggs, beaten
- 115g self-raising flour, sifted
- 35g cocoa powder, sifted
- 1/2tsp baking powder
- For the icing:
- 50g butter, softened
- 200g icing sugar
- Few drops mint extract
- Few drops green food colouring
- Chocolate curls, to decorate
Method
Preheat the oven to 180°C/160°C Fan/Gas Mark 4. Line a cupcake tin with large paper cupcake cases.
Place the butter and muscovado sugar in a mixing bowl and beat until light and fluffy.
Gradually add the beaten egg, a little at a time, until smooth. Using a large metal spoon fold in the flour, cocoa, and baking powder. Divide the mixture between the cake cases.
Bake for 20 -25 mins until risen and just firm to the touch. Allow to cool on a wire rack.
To make the icing; Beat the butter with 1-2 tsp boiling water and the icing sugar to make a smooth soft consistency. Add a little green colouring, a drop at a time to give the desired colour and add mint extract to taste. Pipe or swirl onto the cupcakes and sprinkle with chocolate curls.
Top tips for making mint chocolate cupcakes
Unrefined sugar has more flavour and is great for cake baking as it tends to keep cakes moister too. You can use dark or light muscovado sugar - the darker the more toffee and caramel flavour it has.
