This mushroom soup is earthy, tasty and light on calories too.

Nothing beats a bowl of warm, hearty soup on a chilly winter’s day and this mushroom soup does just the job. Packed with mushrooms and made garlic, butter, shallots and double cream, it’s incredibly indulgent and creamy. Though you could always replace the double cream for yoghurt if you want a lighter portion. This recipe will serve two and takes a quick 35 minutes to make. When ready, ladle your soup straight from the hob into a bowl, and serve with a warm crusty cob loaf that’s been generously slathered in butter.

Watch how to make Mushroom soup

Ingredients 50g butter

2 shallots, finely chopped

2 garlic cloves, peeled and chopped

400g mushrooms, wiped and roughly chopped

600ml vegetable stock

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

100ml double cream

Freshly chopped parsley and finely chopped mushroom, to garnish

Method Heat the butter in a large pan and fry the shallots and garlic for 5 mins until softened but not brown. Add the mushrooms and fry gently for 5 mins, stirring occasionally.

Pour in the stock and season with salt and freshly-ground black pepper. Simmer for 10 mins until the mushrooms are very tender.

Remove from the heat and leave to cool for 5 mins, then puree the soup with a stick blender or transfer to a food processor and process until smooth.

Stir the cream into the pureed soup and heat through gently for 2-3 mins. Adjust the seasoning to taste and serve in warmed bowls garnished with parsley and chopped mushroom.

Tips for making mushroom soup:

For an extra punch of flavour, why not add in whole wild mushrooms like porcini or shiitake. Available to buy dried in supermarkets, simply soak in boiling water for 30 minutes, drain and then sprinkle on top.

