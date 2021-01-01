We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Baked in the oven, this Peshwari naan is much healthier than the takeaway option.

Tried and tested in our Test Kitchen, this authentic Peshwari naan bread takes just 8 minutes to cook and is packed with a sweet, nutty filling. The traditional Peshwari naan filling uses just three store cupboard ingredients – sultanas, desiccated coconut, and flaked almonds. Serve alongside a classic Indian curry.

Ingredients 350g strong bread flour

7g sachet easy-bake or fast action dried yeast

1tsp salt

150ml natural yogurt

Approx 150ml hand-hot water

Melted butter or ghee, to serve

For filling:

25g sultanas or raisins

25g desiccated coconut

25g flaked almonds or pistachios

Method Mix the flour, yeast, and salt in a large bowl. Stir in the yogurt and enough water to mix to a soft dough. Knead on a lightly floured surface for 5 mins until smooth and elastic.

Place the dough in a lightly oiled bowl and cover with a clean tea towel. Leave in a warm place for about 1 ½- 2 ½ hrs or until the dough has doubled in size.

While the dough is rising, place the filling ingredients in a food processor or blender and process to a coarse paste.

Preheat the oven to 220°C/425°F/Gas Mark 7. Place a heavy-duty baking sheet in the oven to heat up.

Divide the dough into 6 pieces and roll each out to a circle. Place a spoonful of the filling in the center of each circle then pull the edges together to enclose the filling and pinch tightly to seal. Shape into a ball then roll each ball out to a thin oval shape. Take care when rolling out the stuffed dough balls as you don’t want the filling bursting out. Use a gentle rolling action and flour the surface well to prevent the dough from sticking.

Quickly place the naans on the hot baking sheet and bake for 7-8 mins until puffy and with brown spots in places. Serve immediately brushed with melted butter or ghee.

Top tips for making Peshwari naan

This delicious bread is traditionally stuffed with a fruit and nut mixture then baked quickly in a tandoor oven – an Indian clay oven that reaches very high temperatures. It will cook just as well in a hot domestic oven but make sure it is placed on a preheated baking sheet so it starts to puff up immediately (slow cooking will make it tough and leathery).

Peshwari naan is best eaten warm from the oven brushed with melted butter or ghee and with a sprinkling of freshly chopped coriander if liked. Serve alongside your favorite curry dish, or with a traditional Indian side like Bombay potatoes or saag aloo.