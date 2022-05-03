Trending:

No-bake peanut butter cookies recipe

Click to rate
(43 ratings)
Sending your rating
Octavia Lillywhite Octavia Lillywhite
makes: 26
Skill: easy
Cost: cheap
Prep: 30 min

Nutrition per portion

 RDA
Calories 66 kCal 3%
Fat 3g 4%
  -  Saturates 1.5g 8%
  • We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

    • Crunchy, chewy little balls of peanut buttery goodness – and they’re so easy to make.

    These no-bake peanut butter cookies are like a cross between a biscuit and a protein ball. As the name suggests – they don’t need any time in the oven. You simple melt the butter and the golden syrup together to form a sticky binding with the peanut butter and then roll it up with the muesli. That’s only four ingredients and you can have them ready to taste in just 30 minutes – including setting time. They’re perfect for mid-morning snacks to boost your energy levels before lunch, or as a post exercise pep. If you’re after a more traditional biscuit texture, try our classic peanut butter cookies instead.

    Ingredients

    • 60g (2oz) butter
    • 4 tbsp golden syrup
    • 2 rounded tbsp crunchy peanut butter
    • 250g (8oz) muesli with no added sugar (we used Alpen)

    Method

    • Melt the butter with the golden syrup in a small pan. Off the heat, add the peanut butter and mix until smooth.

    • Add the cereal and mix well, then leave to cool for about 5 mins.

    • Put the mixture into a tbsp measuring spoon and level the top to make the half-round shapes, or just roll mixture in your hands to make cookies.

    • Put on bakewell paper on a tray and chill.

    Top tip for making no-bake peanut butter cookies...

    Add a couple of tablespoons of cocoa powder, if you like, as well as the peanut butter. You could even add in a handful of chocolate chips.

    You might also like...
    Chocolate chip cookies
    Sugar cookies
    Snickerdoodles

    Click to rate
    (43 ratings)
    Sending your rating

    Related Recipes

    More Recipe Ideas

    Explore More

    Latest Recipes