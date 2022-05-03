We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Crunchy, chewy little balls of peanut buttery goodness – and they’re so easy to make.

These no-bake peanut butter cookies are like a cross between a biscuit and a protein ball. As the name suggests – they don’t need any time in the oven. You simple melt the butter and the golden syrup together to form a sticky binding with the peanut butter and then roll it up with the muesli. That’s only four ingredients and you can have them ready to taste in just 30 minutes – including setting time. They’re perfect for mid-morning snacks to boost your energy levels before lunch, or as a post exercise pep. If you’re after a more traditional biscuit texture, try our classic peanut butter cookies instead.

Ingredients 60g (2oz) butter

4 tbsp golden syrup

2 rounded tbsp crunchy peanut butter

250g (8oz) muesli with no added sugar (we used Alpen)

Method Melt the butter with the golden syrup in a small pan. Off the heat, add the peanut butter and mix until smooth.

Add the cereal and mix well, then leave to cool for about 5 mins.

Put the mixture into a tbsp measuring spoon and level the top to make the half-round shapes, or just roll mixture in your hands to make cookies.

Put on bakewell paper on a tray and chill.

Top tip for making no-bake peanut butter cookies...

Add a couple of tablespoons of cocoa powder, if you like, as well as the peanut butter. You could even add in a handful of chocolate chips.

