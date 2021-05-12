We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These sweet no-bake cupcakes are made with white chocolate, fresh raspberries, and readymade Madeira cake.

These no-bake cupcakes are a great recipe to make with the kids as they require no baking. You simply chill a mixture of Madeira cake, raspberries, chocolate, and cream cheese with a few store cupboard ingredients in the fridge for about two hours. These cupcakes are made with white chocolate but you could easily try this recipe with dark or milk instead.

Ingredients 100g bar white chocolate

300g (10oz) Madeira cake

1 medium egg white

60g (2oz) caster sugar

200g tub cream cheese (we used Philadelphia)

100g (31⁄2oz) raspberries

You will also need:

5.5cm (21⁄4in) cutter

8 muffin cases in muffin tins

Method Put the chocolate in a bowl over a pan of simmering water and leave until it melts. Stir and set aside to cool.

Meanwhile, cut the Madeira cake into 8 slices, then roughly crumble each slice at a time and pack the cake crumbs into the cutter. Press it down really well to form a disc of cake. Put this in a muffin case and press into the base. Repeat with the rest of the cake slices.

Whisk the egg white to a stable foam, then whisk in the sugar to glossy peaks. Add the cream cheese to the melted chocolate and mix well, then fold in the meringue mixture and all but 8 of the raspberries. Spoon the mixture on to the cake in the muffin cases. Smooth the tops and pop a raspberry on each one.

Chill until firm — about 2 hours or overnight is fine.

Top tips for making no-bake cupcakes

This recipe uses shop-bought Madeira cake, but you can use our homemade lemon Madeira cake if you fancy making everything from scratch.

