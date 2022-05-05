We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A perfect mid-afternoon snack, packed with chewy apricots and raisins, and porridge oats for extra texture.

The apricot cookies are one of our favourite slump-time pick-me-ups. Just like our classic classic oat cookies but with even more fruity loveliness. They are easy to make and you get two dozen in a batch. If that’s too many for you to eat, split the batch in half and freeze the second half to cook at a later date. Alternatively, you can make 12 double size cookies which will be about the size of the ones you get in supermarket bakeries. Freshly baked oat cookies taste better than anything you can get in shops and you don’t need long to make them. They’ll be ready in less than an hour.

Ingredients 225g (8oz) self-raising flour

175g (6oz) porridge oats

5ml (1 tsp) baking powder

250g (9oz) butter, softened

200g (7oz) golden caster sugar

2.5ml (½ tsp) vanilla essence

100g (4oz) raisins

100g (4oz) dried apricots, chopped

Video of the Week

Method Preheat the oven to 180ºC/350ºF/Gas mark 4. Lightly grease two large baking sheets.

Mix the flour, oats and baking powder together. In a separate bowl, beat the butter, caster sugar and vanilla essence together until creamy. Stir in the flour mixture and dried fruit, and mix to a dough using your hands.

Divide and roll the mixture into about 24 balls and place well apart on the baking sheets. Flatten each ball with your fingertips to about 6mm (¼ in) thickness.

Bake for 12-14 mins until golden. Cool on the baking sheets for a few mins until firm enough to transfer to a wire rack. Leave to cool completely.

Top tip for making apricot cookies

Any dried apricots are fine for this recipe, but for extra juiciness look for ones marked 'soft apricots', 'ready to eat' or 'no soaking required'. These have been partially rehyfrated making them softer and plumper.

You might also like...

Oatmeal raisin cookies

Oatmeal chocolate chip cookies

Chocolate chip cookies