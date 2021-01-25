We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Perfect this classic Indian side dish with our simple saag aloo recipe.

Saag aloo (meaning spinach and potato) is a delicious Indian side dish, often served with curry. Seasoned with black mustard seeds, grated ginger and turmeric, our version is packed with flavour and much healthier than your average Saturday night takeaway. We love saag aloo paired with a dhal, chicken curry or if you have leftovers, served as a light lunch with some cooling yoghurt. If you don’t have ghee, don’t worry. Vegetable oil does the job (and is a little healthier).

Ingredients 2tbsps ghee or vegetable oil

1 onion, peeled and sliced

1 clove garlic

1 red chilli, deseeded and sliced

1tbsp freshly grated ginger

1 level teaspoon black mustard seeds

1 level teaspoon cumin seeds

1 level teaspoon turmeric

500g potatoes, scrubbed and cut into chunks

200-250g bag spinach leaves, washed

Salt

Method Heat the ghee, or oil, in a pan and add the onion and cook for 4-5 minutes over a medium heat, until it starts to soften. Add the garlic, chilli, ginger and spices and cook for 1 minute.

Add the potato to the pan and cook for 10-15 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Add the spinach and stir until it wilts into the mixture. Season the saag aloo with salt and serve.

Top tip for making saag aloo

If you don't have all the different spices, use a tablespoon of a medium curry paste instead.