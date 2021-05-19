We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Ideal for making with kids, these easy orange butterfly cakes are ready in just five simple steps.

Infused with orange juice, these orange butterfly cakes are fresh, fruity, and full of citrus flavour. The buttercream is made using just four ingredients; butter, icing sugar, orange juice, and finished with orange zest. Bake in 20 minutes.

Ingredients 115g unsalted butter, softened

115g caster sugar

2 medium eggs, lightly beaten

1tsp vanilla extract

115g self-raising flour

1/2tsp baking powder

1tbsp orange juice

For the orange buttercream:

75g unsalted butter, softened

150g icing sugar, sifted

2tbsp orange juice

Finely grated orange zest, to decorate

Method Preheat the oven to 180C/350F/Fan 160C/Gas Mark 4. Line a 12-hole bun tray with 12 paper cases.

Place the butter, sugar, eggs, vanilla extract, flour, baking powder and orange juice in a mixing bowl. Using a hand-held electric whisk beat together for 4-5mins until smooth and creamy.

Divide the mixture between the paper cases. Bake for 15-20mins until risen, golden and springy to the touch. Leave the fairy cakes in the tray for about 5mins then transfer to a cooling rack and leave to cool completely.

To make the buttercream, place the butter in a bowl and beat with a wooden spoon until fluffy. Sift in the icing sugar and add the orange juice. Beat thoroughly until smooth and creamy.

Cut a small circle from the top of each fairy cake and cut each circle in half. Spoon or pipe the orange buttercream into the hollows of the cakes then top each with two semicircles to resemble butterfly wings. Decorate with the orange zest and dust with icing sugar.

Top tips for making orange butterfly cakes

Add a spoonful of marmalade to the top of the cakes to give them an extra punch of orangey flavour.

