We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Fluffy ricotta pancakes stacked with slices of fresh fruit and sweetened with honey – these oranges pancakes are a winning recipe.

If you’re a little bored of regular pancakes try this next-level recipe. It uses ricotta for a deliciously light and bouncy thick pancake, and fresh orange zest for some real extra zing. We’ve served them stacked with orange slices, drizzled with runny honey and topped with a sprinkling of nuts. It’s the perfect fruity breakfast. But, although they look (and taste) really impressive, they’re still really easy to cook, and you can have them on the table in just half an hour. By the way, if you’re not bored of regular pancakes, you could always try our classic pancake recipe instead.

Ingredients For the pancakes:

250g tub ricotta cheese

2 tbsp caster sugar

2 large eggs, separated

Grated zest of one orange (reserve the fruit for serving)

60g (2oz) plain flour

Pinch of salt

2 tbsp melted butter

To serve:

1-2 oranges, peeled and sliced

2 tbsp chopped pistachio nuts

Clear honey, for drizzling

Method Set the oven to 170°C/325°F/Gas 3, for keeping the pancakes warm. Put ricotta, sugar and egg yolks in a large mixing bowl and beat well with electric beaters.

Add the orange zest, flour and salt, and fold in to make a smooth batter.

Whisk the egg whites, with clean beaters, in another bowl, to soft-peak stage, then fold into the batter mixture.

Warm a non-stick pan on a medium heat, then add a little of the butter. When it starts to sizzle, drop a heaped tablespoon of batter into the pan, to make a pancake about 5cm/2in in diameter. You should be able to fit 3-4 in the pan at a time. Cook for 1-2 minutes each side until slightly puffed up and golden.

Continue until all the batter is used up. Keep cooked pancakes warm in oven on a baking tray.

Stack 3 pancakes per person on a plate, layering with orange slices. Sprinkle with nuts and drizzle with honey.

Top tip for making orange pancakes

Rather than peeling the orange with your hands, carefully slice the peel off with a sharp knife, taking the pith with it. First slice the top and bottom off the orange, then remove the peel in downward slices.

You may also like...

Banana pancakes

American pancakes

Pancake toppings

Click to rate ( 27 ratings) Sending your rating