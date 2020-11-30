We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Panforte is a traditional Italian fruit and nut cake and a real staple around the festive period. It keeps very well and can be made ahead of time making it the perfect homemade food gift.

Many Italian bakeries closely guard their panforte recipe but thankfully for you we’re a lot more generous! In our easy panforte recipe we’ve added a touch of sherry but you could try it with spiced rum or almond liqueur for an extra Italian touch.

Ingredients 100g whole blanched almonds

100g whole blanched hazelnuts

100g shelled pistachios

200g dried figs, chopped

50g dried apricots, chopped

150g mixed candied peel

200g runny honey

175g muscovado sugar

2tbsp vin santo or sherry

85g plain flour

3 cardamom pods, crushed

1tsp ground cinnamon

½tsp mixed spice

½tsp ground ginger

¼tsp ground black pepper

icing sugar, to dust

You will need:

8in (22cm) round loose bottomed cake tin, lightly oiled and lined with a disc of edible wafer paper

Method Preheat the oven to 180C/Gas 4. Lightly roast the nuts for 10 mins and reserve, turn the oven down to 160C/Gas 3.

In a pan, heat the figs, apricots, candied peel, honey, muscovado sugar and vin santo, cook down for 5 mins – if the mix gets too dry, add another splash of vin santo.

Add in the roasted nuts, followed by flour and spices and mix well to combine. Pour into the lined cake tin and bake in the middle of the over for 35-40 mins, or until nice and golden on top. Remove from oven and leave to cool completely. Remove from the tin and place on a plate or platter and dust with icing sugar.

Top tip for making Panforte If you don't want the alcohol, you could opt for water or even some orange juice instead to give a kick of citrus flavour.

