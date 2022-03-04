We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Pea soup is a diet dream. It’s so fresh and vibrant, with the bright taste of garden peas and a pop of cool mint.

It’s also thick and filling. You won’t feel like you’re depriving yourself at all. Add to that that it only takes 20 minutes to cook and almost all the ingredients are things you probably have in the house already. The only fresh extra you need is the mint – which you might have growing somewhere anyway. Adding cream is an optional extra which does give it a thicker, rounder flavour. Swap for half fat crème fraîche if you prefer, or leave it green and natural. It’s suitable for vegetarians and people with gluten or nut allergies. Swap the cream for a splash of almond milk and it’s also suitable for vegans and dairy intolerances.

Ingredients 1 onion, chopped

2tbsp olive oil

1tbsp plain flour

500g frozen peas

1 litre chicken or vegetable stock

2 sprigs mint

100ml single cream (optional)

Method Fry the onion in the oil for 5 mins until soft and transparent but not browned. Add the flour and cook for 1 min until thickened. Gradually add the stock, stirring until thickened. Add the peas and bring up to the boil. Simmer for 10 mins.

Pour the soup into a liquidizer and add the mint. Blend until smooth. Return to the pan and reheat. Stir in the cream just before serving if liked.

Top tips for making this pea soup

To make this more of a full meal, you can grill a salmon steak and serve it on top of the soup. Reduce the amount of stock you add, so the find soup is thicker, and the salmon will rest on the surface.

You can add in roasted garlic too, if you fancy an extra kick of flavour.

If you want to serve a chilled pea soup, omit the flour, and chill the blended soup before serving. Use yogurt instead of cream to swirl in at the end.

