Our broccoli and Stilton soup is the perfect mid-week dinner or filling lunch thats bursting with flavour.

This broccoli and stilton soup recipe makes a classic creamy soup that’s just the perfect dish for a cold day. A classic vegetarian soup, this recipe is a delicious winter warmer – and freezable too – making it ideal for storing away to use as a delicious lunch or dinner on days when you’re too tired to cook.

Our tasty broccoli and stilton soup recipe works out at only 223 calories per serving, which for a rich and indulgently flavoured soup is pretty good we think! This homemade soup recipe serves 4-5 people and will take only 35 mins in total to make, so it’s a quick soup recipe too.

If you’re feeling really hungry, you can serve this dish up with fresh crusty bread to help you fill up.

Ingredients 1tbsp sunflower oil

1 onion, peeled and chopped

1 litre (1¾ pints) vegetable stock

500g (1lb) broccoli, roughly chopped

125g (4oz) mature Stilton

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Pine nuts and crème fraiche to garnish

Method Heat the oil in a large saucepan and add the onion. Cook over a medium heat for about 5-7 mins, or until the onion starts to soften but not colour.

Pour the stock into the pan and bring to the boil. Cover the pan, reduce the heat and simmer the mixture for about 5 mins.

Add the broccoli to the pan, bring to the boil and cook for a further 4-5 mins, until the broccoli is just tender.

Remove the pan from the heat and crumble in half the Stilton. Purée the soup in a liquidiser, food processor or with a stick blender until smooth. Season the soup to taste.

Spread 4 mini bruschetta with Stilton and crumble rest of cheese. Pour soup into 4 serving bowls, garnish with pine nuts and crème fraiche. Scatter remaining cheese on top, so that it melts into soup as you’re eating it.

Top tip for making Broccoli and Stilton soup Woman's Weekly's Sue McMahon says: Slice the broccoli stalks thinly so that they cook quickly - if they need to be cooked for longer to soften them, the soup will be duller in colour.

Worried that the Stilton might be a bit overpowering? Don't worry, when paired with the creamy broccoli in this recipe, the soup develops a mild and mellow flavour. Even those who think they don't like blue cheese will absolutely love it.

The two ingredients work really well together, so this a creamy soup that you’ll want to make time and time again. If you love Stilton, feel free to crumble more in, but just be aware that you might up the calories if you do that.

This delicious broccoli and Stilton soup can be made in well under an hour with this fab recipe that works just as well as a dinner party starter as it does as a stand alone meal.

