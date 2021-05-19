Top these fruity peach cupcakes with an impressive two-tone icing and a single, fresh raspberry.
The raspberries in this recipe pair perfectly with the sweet peach-infused sponges. Stir the soft, juicy peaches into the cupcake mix and bake for just 20 minutes. Our simple two-tone vanilla buttercream is made using just five ingredients.
Ingredients
- 75g peaches, chopped
- 100g butter, softened
- 150g caster sugar
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 2 large eggs, at room temperature
- 200g self-raising flour
- 1 tsp baking powder
- 125ml milk
- 50g fresh raspberries
- Buttercream
- 120g butter, softened
- 200g icing sugar, sifted
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 2 tbsp milk
- Food colouring: peach and claret
Method
Preheat oven to 180°C/Gas Mark 4 and line a 12-hole muffin tin with cupcake cases.
Sift the flour and baking powder together and set aside.
Cream the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add the eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition.
Stir in the peaches. Fold in half the sifted flour mix, then the milk, then the rest of the flour mix and then gently fold in the raspberries.
Spoon the mixture into the cupcake cases and bake for 18-20 minutes or until a cocktail stick inserted into the centre comes out clean. Place on wire racks to cool completely.
To make the buttercream: Cream the butter, gradually add the sugar until smooth and creamy. Add the vanilla and milk.
Place half the buttercream into a bowl and colour with the peach colouring. Colour the other half with the claret.
Using a palette knife, place the buttercream into a piping bag with the icing nozzle of your choice attached, alternating between the two colours. Pipe onto the cupcakes and then garnish with raspberries and peach slices.
Top tips for making peach cupcakes
You can use fresh peaches in this recipe - just make sure they are super soft. Or you could opt for tinned peaches but just make sure they’re drained fully before using.
Watch our video on how to make two-tone icing so you can perfect this decorating technique ahead of decorating your peach cupcakes.
