We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Crunchy peanut butter and thick, melted dark chocolate make these decadent nutty biscuits.

These peanut butter cookies are the ultimate indulgence for peanut lovers. Rather than chunks of chocolate chips, these have chunks of peanut in, from the crunchy peanut butter. But there’s still a lovely chocolatey hit from the melted dark chocolate that you stir through the cookie dough. This recipe is so easy to do, it’s ready in only five steps. It makes a nice big batch of about 24 biscuits, so there’s plenty for the whole family to enjoy. These biscuits are great snacks for taking on walks or adding to lunchboxes (as long as your school does not have a peanut policy).

Ingredients 100g dark chocolate, broken into pieces

115g crunchy peanut butter

75g butter, at room temperature

100g soft brown sugar

1 egg, beaten

115g self-raising flour

Video of the Week

Method Preheat the oven to 180ºC/350ºF/Gas 4. Line two large trays with baking paper.

Gently melt the chocolate in a large bowl over a pan of simmering water.

Meanwhile, in a separate bowl, mix together the crunchy peanut butter, butter and brown sugar. Beat in the egg then, using a wooden spoon, stir in the melted chocolate and flour.

Put 12 spoonfuls of the mixture on each tray, spacing them evenly so each cookie has room to spread.

Bake for 12 minutes, leave to cool for another 5 minutes then transfer to a wire rack and leave to harden.

Top tip for making peanut butter cookies...

If you find it easier, melt the chocolate in the microwave to save time.

You might also like...

Chocolate chip cookies

Sugar cookies recipe

Snickerdoodles