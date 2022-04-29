Trending:

Mint cookies with Pimms recipe

Click to rate
(23 ratings)
Sending your rating
Jessica Dady Jessica Dady
makes: 12
Skill: easy
Cost: cheap
Prep: 10 min
Cooking: 15 min
  • We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

    • Golden cookies laced with a little Pimms and flavoured with fresh mint leaves.

    These mint cookies are a perfect option for an al fresco afternoon tea on a sunny day. You only need a drizzle of the gin-based drink to give these biscuits a kick of flavour. They are absolutely brilliant served alongside some strawberries – just like the drink itself (which is a nice addition too). They’re also great as a little extra with a bowl of summer strawberries and cream. Or just as a treat on their own with a cup of afternoon tea. This recipe makes a batch of 12 – plenty for a small garden party.

    Ingredients

    • 100g butter
    • 100g golden caster sugar
    • 1 medium egg
    • 200g plain flour
    • ½ tsp baking powder
    • 2 tbsp Pimm's
    • 3 sprigs of fresh mint leaves, finely chopped to make 1tbsp

    Method

    • Preheat oven 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4 and line a baking tray with greaseproof paper.

    • In a large mixing bowl, add all the ingredients and mix together using a wooden spoon or clean hands to form a dough.

    • Break the dough into golf ball-sized pieces and pop onto the baking tray leaving a 2cm gap around each cookie. Pat down a little and bake in the oven for 10-15 mins until golden.

    • Leave to cool before serving.

    Top tip for making these mint cookies...

    If you want to give these cookies an even more intense Pimm's flavour make a glaze using 1 tbsp Pimms, 1 tbsp water and 3 tbsp icing sugar. Drizzle it over the cookies when they come out of the oven.

    You might also like...
    Chocolate chip cookies
    Sugar cookies
    Peanut butter cookies

    Click to rate
    (23 ratings)
    Sending your rating

    Related Recipes

    More Recipe Ideas

    Explore More

    Latest Recipes