Golden cookies laced with a little Pimms and flavoured with fresh mint leaves.

These mint cookies are a perfect option for an al fresco afternoon tea on a sunny day. You only need a drizzle of the gin-based drink to give these biscuits a kick of flavour. They are absolutely brilliant served alongside some strawberries – just like the drink itself (which is a nice addition too). They’re also great as a little extra with a bowl of summer strawberries and cream. Or just as a treat on their own with a cup of afternoon tea. This recipe makes a batch of 12 – plenty for a small garden party.

Ingredients 100g butter

100g golden caster sugar

1 medium egg

200g plain flour

½ tsp baking powder

2 tbsp Pimm's

3 sprigs of fresh mint leaves, finely chopped to make 1tbsp

Method Preheat oven 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4 and line a baking tray with greaseproof paper.

In a large mixing bowl, add all the ingredients and mix together using a wooden spoon or clean hands to form a dough.

Break the dough into golf ball-sized pieces and pop onto the baking tray leaving a 2cm gap around each cookie. Pat down a little and bake in the oven for 10-15 mins until golden.

Leave to cool before serving.

Top tip for making these mint cookies...

If you want to give these cookies an even more intense Pimm's flavour make a glaze using 1 tbsp Pimms, 1 tbsp water and 3 tbsp icing sugar. Drizzle it over the cookies when they come out of the oven.

