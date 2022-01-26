We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This poached eggs with pancakes recipe, created by nutritionist Madeleine Shaw, makes the perfect healthy breakfast.

Madeleine’s philosophy is all about foods that make you feel good, so you glow inside and out. A big part of that is having protein at breakfast time which will fill you up and keep you sated until lunch – no mid-morning slumps. One of the best foods for that is eggs. She says, “I love having eggs for breakfast. They’re full of protein and fuel me for the rest of the day. I especially like to have this breakfast after a workout.” Unlike our classic pancake recipe, this is made with buckwheat flour, which is gluten-free and has more protein that wheat flour.

Ingredients For the pancakes:

2 cups buckwheat flour

A pinch of sea salt

3 cups BRITA filtered water

1 free range egg

Coconut oil for greasing

For the rest of the dish:

2 large free range eggs

Apple cider vinegar

20g cherry tomatoes (chopped roughly)

A handful of rocket

50ml coconut milk

½ tsp turmeric

1 tbsp tahini (or other nut butter)

Sea salt

Method Place flour and salt in bowl; add the filtered water in slowly mixing thoroughly. Add in the egg and mix into a batter. Place in the fridge for 2 hours.

Ladle a small amount of the batter into a pre heated pan that has been greased with coconut oil (only a tsp). Don’t make them too big as it makes it harder to flip well. Cook until the bottom starts to brown, then flip over and cook the other side (about a minute or so).

Repeat this with the rest of the mixture, doing one at a time. Allow to cool. A this point you can refrigerate the pancakes in an airtight container.

When you’re ready to make the rest of the dish, fill a pan with water and bring to a light simmer with a pinch of salt and a tbsp of vinegar. Crack one egg into a small ramekin then gently pour it into the water. Repeat with the other egg. It will poach in 2 minutes (if you like it runny in the middle) and 3-4 if you like it cooked all the way through.

Grab a buckwheat pancake and place your tomatoes and rocket on top. Rigorously mix your tahini, coconut milk, turmeric and a pinch of salt together. Place the eggs on top of the veg and then lather with dressing.

Top tip for poached eggs with pancakes

Madeleine recommends making a few of these wraps and then using them for other meals as well. "I love to wrap them with smoked salmon and avocado for a great lunch or mid afternoon snack," she says.

You may also like...

Buckwheat pancakes

Banana pancakes

American pancakes

Click to rate ( 0 ratings) Sending your rating

Video of the Week