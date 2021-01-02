Trending:

Jessica Dady
  • Gluten-free
  • Healthy
  • Low-fat
  • Vegetarian
serves: 6
Skill: easy
Cost: cheap
Prep: 15 min
Cooking: 5 min
    • These easy buckwheat pancakes are great with both sweet or savoury fillings.

    This gluten-free buckwheat pancake recipe takes just 15 minutes to prepare together. The pancakes themselves take just 5 minutes to cook. Despite its name buckwheat isn’t actually a wheat at all so this recipe is both gluten and wheat-free. If you haven’t had buckwheat before then it’s flavour is probably best described as ‘nutty’.

    Ingredients

    • 100g buckwheat flour
    • 1 large free range egg
    • 250ml your choice of milk
    • 125ml water
    • 1 tbsp Greek yoghurt
    • Groundnut oil to fry (you can use olive oil but this has a higher smoke point)
    • Suggested sweet fillings:
    • Fresh fruit and Sweet Freedom
    • Berries and Greek yoghurt
    • Chocolate sauce and Greek yoghurt
    • Lemon juice and Sweet Freedom
    • Apple puree and crème fraîche
    • Add a little coconut milk or unsweetened desiccated coconut to the pancake mix and fill with pineapple.

    Method

    • To make your pancake batter whisk the flour, egg and milk together until you have a smooth paste.

    • Whisk in the water and yoghurt to make a smooth batter – if you want to make crepes then add a little extra water at this point to make a thinner batter.

    • Heat a teaspoon of oil in a non-stick pan, just enough to cover the base.

    • Add the batter – depending on the size of pancake you want

    • Cook until golden, then flip gently – they are quite delicate at this stage.

    • Keep them warm if using immediately, or allow them to cool.

    • Make a big batch of buckwheat pancakes, freeze, and defrost in a dry pan or microwave for a handy standby. If freezing, separate each one with greaseproof paper and put in a sealed bag.

    Top tips for making buckwheat pancakes

    The nutty flavour pairs well with both sweet and savoury fillings. Try experimenting with ham and cheese or strawberries and cream for a naughty treat. These easy to make pancakes are the perfect treat for brunch or a Sunday breakfast.

