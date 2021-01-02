We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These easy buckwheat pancakes are great with both sweet or savoury fillings.

This gluten-free buckwheat pancake recipe takes just 15 minutes to prepare together. The pancakes themselves take just 5 minutes to cook. Despite its name buckwheat isn’t actually a wheat at all so this recipe is both gluten and wheat-free. If you haven’t had buckwheat before then it’s flavour is probably best described as ‘nutty’.

Ingredients 100g buckwheat flour

1 large free range egg

250ml your choice of milk

125ml water

1 tbsp Greek yoghurt

Groundnut oil to fry (you can use olive oil but this has a higher smoke point)

Suggested sweet fillings:

Fresh fruit and Sweet Freedom

Berries and Greek yoghurt

Chocolate sauce and Greek yoghurt

Lemon juice and Sweet Freedom

Apple puree and crème fraîche

Add a little coconut milk or unsweetened desiccated coconut to the pancake mix and fill with pineapple.

Method To make your pancake batter whisk the flour, egg and milk together until you have a smooth paste.

Whisk in the water and yoghurt to make a smooth batter – if you want to make crepes then add a little extra water at this point to make a thinner batter.

Heat a teaspoon of oil in a non-stick pan, just enough to cover the base.

Add the batter – depending on the size of pancake you want

Cook until golden, then flip gently – they are quite delicate at this stage.

Keep them warm if using immediately, or allow them to cool.

Make a big batch of buckwheat pancakes, freeze, and defrost in a dry pan or microwave for a handy standby. If freezing, separate each one with greaseproof paper and put in a sealed bag.

Top tips for making buckwheat pancakes

The nutty flavour pairs well with both sweet and savoury fillings. Try experimenting with ham and cheese or strawberries and cream for a naughty treat. These easy to make pancakes are the perfect treat for brunch or a Sunday breakfast.

Click to rate ( 365 ratings) Sending your rating

Video of the Week