Freshly made pork meatballs infused with coriander and cumin. Pocketed in soft, wholemeal pitta bread with a generous spoonful or two of our homemade mango and pomegranate salsa.

The sweetness of the fruit in the salsa and the citrus from the lime zest adds a real depth of flavour to these pork pittas. At just 222 calories and 6g of fat per portion, these pork pittas with mango and pomegranate salsa recipe are ideal as part of our 5:2 diet meal plan. This recipe serves a maximum of four people.

Ingredients For the meatballs:

300g lean minced pork

50g fresh white breadcrumbs

1 tbsp ground cumin

1 level tbsp chopped fresh coriander

Salt and ground black pepper

For the salsa:

200g carton ready-prepared mango

110g carton ready-prepared pomegranate seeds

Freshly zested rind of 1 lime, plus 2 tbsp juice

1 tbsp chopped fresh coriander

Pitta breads, warmed, to serve

Method Set the oven to 200°C/400°F/Gas Mark 6.

To make the meatballs: Mix together all the ingredients. Divide mixture into 12 and roll each portion into a ball. Place on a baking tray and bake in the oven for 20-25 mins.

Meanwhile, to make the salsa: Finely chop mango and stir in pomegranate, lime zest and juice and coriander, and mix well.

Serve 3-4 meatballs per person with the pitta bread and salsa.

Top tips for making pork pittas with mango and pomegranate salsa

If you want to cut down the preparation time you could opt to make the meatballs ahead of time. Form the meatballs, and before the cooking stage, freeze them in an airtight container or freezable bag. Store for up to one month. Defrost in the fridge and then reheat until piping hot in the oven.

The salsa can also be made in advance. Follow step three and then store the salsa in an airtight container in the fridge for up to two days. But of course, do keep in mind that this salsa is best served freshly made for the most intense flavours.

