Gordon Ramsay’s roast potatoes with chilli and turmeric are a delicious twist on classic roast potatoes, a flavoursome alternative to accompany your roast dinner.
Turmeric adds a beautiful golden touch, while chilli flakes add a kick of spice. Perfect roast potatoes call for a waxy variety – King Edward, Maris Piper, and Charlotte potatoes all work well. This recipe feeds 8-10, so is great for a big lunch with leftovers for bubble and squeak or a Spanish omelette the next day. Remember that if your oven is full of roast dinner dishes, the potatoes will take longer to crisp up.
Ingredients
- 2.5kg potatoes, such as Maris Piper
- sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 1½ tsp ground turmeric
- pinch of chilli flakes, to taste
- 4–5 tbsp olive oil (or goose or duck fat)
Method
Preheat the oven to 200°C/Gas 6. Peel the potatoes, quarter lengthways and place in a large saucepan of salted cold water. Bring to the boil, then lower the heat and simmer for about 8 minutes.
Drain the potatoes in a colander and sprinkle with the turmeric, chilli flakes and some salt and pepper. Toss in the colander to coat evenly, then drizzle with a little of the olive oil and toss again. Leave to steam for 5 minutes.
Put the rest of the olive oil in a roasting tray and place in the oven for a few minutes to heat up. Carefully add the potatoes and toss to coat in the oil. Roast for 40–45 minutes, turning a few times, until crisp and golden. Drain on kitchen paper and transfer to a warmed dish to serve.
Top tip for making Gorden Ramsay's roast potatoes...
The key to a crunchy roastie is getting a really fluffy exterior before they go in the oven. Don't be afraid to shake the colander or pan vigorously after draining.