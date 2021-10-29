We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Gordon Ramsay’s roast potatoes with chilli and turmeric are a delicious twist on classic roast potatoes, a flavoursome alternative to accompany your roast dinner.

Turmeric adds a beautiful golden touch, while chilli flakes add a kick of spice. Perfect roast potatoes call for a waxy variety – King Edward, Maris Piper, and Charlotte potatoes all work well. This recipe feeds 8-10, so is great for a big lunch with leftovers for bubble and squeak or a Spanish omelette the next day. Remember that if your oven is full of roast dinner dishes, the potatoes will take longer to crisp up.

Ingredients 2.5kg potatoes, such as Maris Piper

sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

1½ tsp ground turmeric

pinch of chilli flakes, to taste

4–5 tbsp olive oil (or goose or duck fat)

Method Preheat the oven to 200°C/Gas 6. Peel the potatoes, quarter lengthways and place in a large saucepan of salted cold water. Bring to the boil, then lower the heat and simmer for about 8 minutes.

Drain the potatoes in a colander and sprinkle with the turmeric, chilli flakes and some salt and pepper. Toss in the colander to coat evenly, then drizzle with a little of the olive oil and toss again. Leave to steam for 5 minutes.

Put the rest of the olive oil in a roasting tray and place in the oven for a few minutes to heat up. Carefully add the potatoes and toss to coat in the oil. Roast for 40–45 minutes, turning a few times, until crisp and golden. Drain on kitchen paper and transfer to a warmed dish to serve.

Top tip for making Gorden Ramsay's roast potatoes...

The key to a crunchy roastie is getting a really fluffy exterior before they go in the oven. Don't be afraid to shake the colander or pan vigorously after draining.

