We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Hairy Bikers have perfected this posh alternative to your classic roastie.

Flavoured with garlic, thyme and butter, these delicious fondant potatoes – or pommes fondant – by the Hairy Bikers are a great addition to a roast dinner – Si and Dave serve their fondant potatoes with pickled pears and roast partridge. To make these indulgent potatoes, you’ll only need five ingredients: potatoes, garlic, thyme, butter and chicken stock. You can use vegetable stock for a veggie alternative.

Ingredients 4 good potatoes

2 cloves garlic, just a bit smashed

2 or 3 of sprigs of thyme

150g (5oz) butter

75ml (3fl oz) chicken stock (you can use vegetable stock to make this recipe vegetarian)

Sea salt flakes and black pepper

Method Peel the potatoes, cut a flat top and bottom on your spud. Cut out a round of potato with a pastry cutter. Cut off the sharp corners to make a nice barrel shape.

Melt the butter in a saucepan over a medium heat until it starts to foam. Place the potatoes in the pan and cook for about 5-6 minutes until golden on the bottom. When done turn over the potato and cook for the same time again.

Add the stock. Put in the crushed garlic clove and thyme sprigs, watch out for this exploding everywhere. Season well.

Cover and simmer gently until the potato is cooked. Keep warm.

Where did fondant potatoes originate?

Fondant potatoes originated in the kitchens of esteemed French restaurants and maintain that slightly fancy appeal. But in reality, they are incredibly simple to make.

No thyme? Try flavouring with rosemary instead.

Click to rate ( 1942 ratings) Sending your rating