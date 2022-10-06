GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you're a fan of anything pumpkin spiced, you're going to love this pumpkin spiced Espresso Martini. Infused with coffee liqueur and made with fresh pumpkin puree.

This Halloween cocktail recipe serves one and takes just 5 minutes to make in total. The quantities can easily be doubled or tripled if you're catering for more. A great cocktail to serve at the beginning of the Halloween party to get everyone in the autumnal mood. Garnish with coffee beans and serve.

Ingredients

70ml Conker Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur (opens in new tab)

30ml pumpkin spice syrup

2 tsp pumpkin puree

30ml chilled water

3 coffee beans, to garnish

Method

Add the pumpkin puree to a glass with the chilled water and stir. Pour into a cocktail shaker with the Conker Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur, pumpkin spice syrup, and ice. Shake vigorously and strain into a martini glass. Garnish with coffee beans.

Top tips for making pumpkin spiced Espresso Martini

This is a great recipe for using up leftover pumpkin (opens in new tab) - particularly pumpkin puree which you can easily make yourself using remains from your Halloween carved pumpkin. It can also be made in advance too and stored in the fridge until ready to use for this recipe.

