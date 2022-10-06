Pumpkin spiced Espresso Martini recipe

A lightly spiced pumpkin Espresso Martini made with fresh pumpkin puree served in a classic Martini glass...

Pumpkin spiced espresso martini
Serves1
SkillEasy
Preparation Time5 mins
Total Time5 mins
Cost RangeMid
Jessica Dady
By Jessica Dady
published

If you're a fan of anything pumpkin spiced, you're going to love this pumpkin spiced Espresso Martini. Infused with coffee liqueur and made with fresh pumpkin puree.

This Halloween cocktail recipe serves one and takes just 5 minutes to make in total. The quantities can easily be doubled or tripled if you're catering for more. A great cocktail to serve at the beginning of the Halloween party to get everyone in the autumnal mood. Garnish with coffee beans and serve.

Ingredients

Method

  1. Add the pumpkin puree to a glass with the chilled water and stir. 
  2. Pour into a cocktail shaker with the Conker Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur, pumpkin spice syrup, and ice. Shake vigorously and strain into a martini glass. 
  3. Garnish with coffee beans. 

Top tips for making pumpkin spiced Espresso Martini

This is a great recipe for using up leftover pumpkin (opens in new tab) - particularly pumpkin puree which you can easily make yourself using remains from your Halloween carved pumpkin. It can also be made in advance too and stored in the fridge until ready to use for this recipe.

