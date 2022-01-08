We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This fried lemon sole with shrimp is simple to cook, with a buttery caper and brown shrimp sauce. And it’s ready in just 20 minutes.

Lemon sole is strangely named, since it’s not actually a sole (it’s a flounder, like plaice) and it doesn’t taste of lemon. Like most fish though, it does taste nice with a little lemon drizzled over. It’s one of our favourite fish. It’s white and flakey with a delicious taste that benefits from simple cooking with a little butter. This recipe uses boneless fillets which are easy to cook. Even better, they’re easy to eat as you don’t have to remove the bones. It serves four, and we recommend it with some boiled new potatoes tossed in a little fresh parsley or mint.

Ingredients 50g butter, plus extra for frying

2tbsp capers, roughly chopped

1tbsp finely chopped curly parsley

4 boneless lemon sole fillets

2tbsp plain flour

pinch of cayenne pepper

57g tub potted brown shrimps

ground white pepper

½ lemon

boiled potatoes, to serve

Method Melt the butter in a small saucepan. Add the capers and heat through for a few mins, then stir in the parsley and set aside.

Pat the fish dry with kitchen paper and set aside. Sprinkle the flour onto a large plate and season with cayenne pepper and salt and pepper. Dip the fish into the flour to lightly coat both sides.

Heat a knob of butter in a large frying pan and once foaming, add the fish, skin-side down. Cook for 2 mins, turn over and cook for a further 1-2 mins until just cooked through.

Add the shrimps to the caper butter, season with pepper and a squeeze of lemon; heat through gently. Serve with the fish and the boiled potatoes.

Top tips for making fried lemon sole with shrimp

Frozen sole fillets are usually cheaper than fresh ones, just ensure they are not breaded or dusted. Defrost them by submerging them in cold water for half an hour before cooking.

