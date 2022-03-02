We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A twist on a healthy salad Niçoise, bulked up with pasta for a really filling lunchtime dish.

This quick pasta Niçoise is a brilliant batch cook dish. This recipe makes eight portions – enough for a filling lunch or a light dinner. Serve it to the family over a couple of nights, or portion it up into lunches two people nearly the whole working week. Just like all our healthy pasta recipes, it’s low in fact and calories – only 300 per portion. If eight portions is too many, just halve or quarter the amounts for the ingredients. (You can stick to one clove or garlic, just make it a small one).

Ingredients 200g (7oz) short pasta shapes

3 eggs, boiled, peeled and cut into wedges

200g (7oz) French beans, trimmed and blanched

200g (7oz) can tuna, drained and flaked

300g (10oz) cherry tomatoes, halved

150g (5oz) black olives

1 red onion, sliced

8 tbsp ready-made vinaigrette

1 garlic clove, crushed

3 tbsp chopped fresh parsley

Method Cook the pasta according to the pack instructions until al dente, then cool under cold water and drain.

Place in a large, shallow serving bowl and combine with the remaining main ingredients.

Mix the vinaigrette with the garlic and parsley and drizzle over the salad to serve.

Top tip for making quick pasta Niçoise

You can use any short pasta shapes for this pasta, but it's nice to use something with a pretty shape - partly because they look so enticing, but also because they pick up lots of the dressing. Try trotolle (shaped like a spinning top), campanelle (shaped like little bells) or farfalle bows.

You might also like...

Healthy chicken recipes

Click to rate ( 119 ratings) Sending your rating