Red velvet brownies are an indulgent dessert great for any occasion, whether it’s Valentines Day or just a Friday night.
These brownies are especially great for those who are already fans of a luxurious red velvet cake, as they feature both milk chocolate cocoa powder and white chocolate chips. For another tasty addition to this recipe, add dark chocolate chips and turn this treat into a triple chocolate delight. As these brownies take less than an hour to make from start to finish as well, they’re the perfect treat to make last-minute and take to a party to share with friends. Whenever and wherever you’re making them, we recommend serving these brownies with a healthy dollop of homemade vanilla buttercream icing.
Ingredients
- 130g melted butter or margarine
- 200g soft brown sugar
- 15g cocoa
- 2 eggs
- 1tsp vanilla extract
- 3tsp red food colouring
- 200g plain flour
- 150g white chocolate chips
Method
Preheat oven to 180°C/350°F/Fan 160°C/Gas Mark 4.
Grease a 20cm square tin.
In a bowl mix together the melted butter, sugar and cocoa.
Add the eggs one at a time and mix until its combined.
Mix through the vanilla and food colouring.
Add the flour and mix until just combined.
Stir through half of the chocolate chips.
Pour the mix into the tin and scatter with the remaining chocolate chips.
Bake for 35 to 45 minutes or until it is soft when pressed gently.
Remove from the oven and allow to cool before removing from the tin.
Tips for making red velvet brownies:
Don't over beat the eggs while creating the brownie mixture as this puts too much air into the batter, which will mean the brownies bake more as cakes and are less dense. Just mix the ingredients until they are combined.
