We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

It takes just 15 minutes to bake these deliciously sweet redcurrant iced fairy cakes. The soft sponges are made with light muscovado sugar and wholemeal self-raising flour.

These redcurrant iced fairy cakes look beautiful – and there’s not a hint of food colouring in sight. Fresh redcurrants and unrefined icing sugar is all it takes to make this vibrant pink coloured icing. Top with more redcurrants.

Ingredients For the fairy cakes:

125g(5oz) butter, at room temperature

125g (5oz) Light Muscovado sugar

2 medium eggs

125g (5oz) wholemeal Self-Raising Flour

2 tbsp milk

For the icing:

100g (4oz) redcurrants

300g (12oz) Golden Icing sugar

12 sprigs of 2-3 redcurrants

Method Preheat the oven to 200ºC (180ºC fan, gas 6. Line a patty tin with 12 paper cases. Put the butter and Light Muscovado sugar into a bowl and mix together with an electric mixer until the mixture becomes light and fluffy.

Gradually whisk in the eggs, then sieve in the flour, tipping in the bran that doesn’t pass through the sieve holes. Add the milk and gently fold everything together.

Divide the mixture between the paper cases. Bake for 15 minutes until the cakes are risen and pale golden. Cool on a wire rack.

Remove the redcurrants from the stems, with a fork and put them into a food processor. Whiz until smooth and add halve of the Golden Icing sugar, whiz again until combined, then add the remaining Golden Icing sugar, blend again until smooth.

Spoon redcurrant icing on top of fairy cakes and finish with a sprig of 2-3 fresh redcurrants.

Top tips for making redcurrant iced fairy cakes

Swap the redcurrants for strawberries, blueberries, or raspberries to make the icing.

You might also like…

Mary Berry’s fairy cakes

Chocolate fairy cakes

Lemon fairy cakes

Click to rate ( 195 ratings) Sending your rating