This warming rhubarb and raspberry crumble is the perfect winter dessert.
We’ve taken the classic rhubarb crumble and given it an extra juicy punch of flavour with some ripe and tart raspberries. Our recipe gives you a rich and hearty pudding that’s ready in just under an hour and serves 5 generously. Simply whip up your fruit mixture and crumble topping – then layer in a dish and leave to cook in the oven. Divide into bowls and compliment with custard, cream or ice cream.
Ingredients
- For the crumble topping:
- 100g (3½ oz) plain flour
- 100g (3½ oz) porridge oats
- 100g (3½ oz) butter
- 100g (3½ oz) demerara sugar, plus 2tbsp for filling
- For the filling:
- 500g (1lb) trimmed rhubarb, cut into chunks
- 150g (5oz) raspberries, fresh or frozen
- 2tsp cornflour
- Custard, to serve
- 1.2 litre (2 pints) baking dish
Method
To make the crumble, mix flour and oats in a bowl. Rub in butter, keeping it lumpy. Stir in 100g (3½ oz) sugar.
To make the filling, mix rhubarb, raspberries, 2tbsp of sugar and cornflour in baking dish. Spoon crumble over and bake, on a baking sheet in a preheated oven at 190°C (375°F, gas mark 5) for 30-40 mins. Serve with custard.
Top tips for making rhubarb and raspberry crumble:
Feel free to add blackberries too if you want a crumble that's slightly more tart.
