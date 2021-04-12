With just four store cupboard ingredients you can transform a simple fillet of cod into a mouth-watering, tender fish infused with a buttery sage jus.
Give your fillet of cod a new lease of life by wrapping and cooking it in a salty, Parma ham skin. The Parma ham adds a real, meaty flavour to the fish and is perfectly paired with spring greens and fresh pasta. It takes just 10 minutes cook this roast cod with Parma ham.
Ingredients
- 30g (1oz) light, unsalted butter, cut into 4 pieces
- 8 small sage leaves
- 4 x 175-250g (6-8oz) cod loin fillets or similar fish, skinned if preferred
- 4 slices Parma ham
- 2tsps olive oil
Method
Set the oven to 200°C (400°F, gas mark 6).
Place a piece of butter and two sage leaves on top of each piece of fish. Wrap a slice of Parma ham round the fish, overlapping it underneath.
Rub oil over a large, oven-proof frying-pan. If you don’t have one, use an ordinary pan and put a baking tray in the oven to heat up.
Heat the pan, add the fish, butter-and-sage-side up, and cook for about a minute.
Take the pan off the heat and put in the oven, or transfer the fish to the hot baking sheet, pouring any juices over the top. Roast for 8-10 mins, depending on the thickness of the fish.
Serve on a bed of shredded cabbage and green beans, with some pasta shells, if you like.
Top tips for making roast cod with Parma ham
This recipe isn’t suitable for freezing and is best made with fresh fish. Serve on the same day as making for the best flavour. This recipe would work just as well with other white fish too including haddock and pollack.
As this recipe is low in calories, it is a great dinner option if you’re taking part in the 5:2 diet.
