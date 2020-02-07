We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This baked cod in breadcrumbs is a lean alternative to fish and chips.

With its crispy golden crunch, this quick and easy baked cod recipe makes a lean, healthy alternative to fried fish and is no less delicious. Alaskan Pacific cod has a milder, more savoury flavour and firmer chunkier flakes than its sweeter Atlantic counterpart and is perfect for this baked cod recipe. When choosing cod for this baked cod recipe, look for the blue tick certification from the Marine Stewardship Council. This indicates that the fish comes from sustainable waters and is not over exploited or endangered.

Ingredients Vegetable oil, for greasing

1 egg white

25g plain flour

100g golden breadcrumbs

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

4 x 125-150g frozen fillets wild Alaska Pacific cod, thawed

Lemon wedges, to serve

Method Preheat the oven to 190°C, fan oven 170°C, gas mark 5. Grease two baking sheets with a little vegetable oil

Beat the egg white with 2 tbsp of cold water until lightly foamy. Sprinkle the flour and breadcrumbs onto separate plates, seasoning the flour with salt and pepper

Lightly coat the cod fillets in seasoned flour, then dip them into the egg white. Coat them in breadcrumbs, then arrange on the baking sheets

Transfer to the oven and bake for 20 to 25 minutes. Check that the fish is cooked – the flesh should be opaque and flake easily. Serve with lemon wedges

Top tip for making baked cod in breadcrumbs

Roast some potato wedges in the oven at the same time as the fish – but remember that they will take about 45 minutes to cook, so start early.

