Trending:

Baked cod in breadcrumbs recipe

Click to rate
(1441 ratings)
Sending your rating
Jessica Dady Jessica Dady
serves: 4
Skill: easy
Prep: 5 min
Cooking: 23 min

Nutrition per portion

 RDA
Calories 252 kCal 13%
Fat 3.7g 5%
  -  Saturates 0.5g 3%
Carbohydrates 23.3g 13%
  -  of which Sugars 1.4g 2%
Protein 30.4g 61%
Salt 0.69g 12%
  • We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

    • This baked cod in breadcrumbs is a lean alternative to fish and chips.

    With its crispy golden crunch, this quick and easy baked cod recipe makes a lean, healthy alternative to fried fish and is no less delicious. Alaskan Pacific cod has a milder, more savoury flavour and firmer chunkier flakes than its sweeter Atlantic counterpart and is perfect for this baked cod recipe. When choosing cod for this baked cod recipe, look for the blue tick certification from the Marine Stewardship Council. This indicates that the fish comes from sustainable waters and is not over exploited or endangered.

    Ingredients

    • Vegetable oil, for greasing
    • 1 egg white
    • 25g plain flour
    • 100g golden breadcrumbs
    • Salt and freshly ground black pepper
    • 4 x 125-150g frozen fillets wild Alaska Pacific cod, thawed
    • Lemon wedges, to serve

    Method

    • Preheat the oven to 190°C, fan oven 170°C, gas mark 5. Grease two baking sheets with a little vegetable oil

    • Beat the egg white with 2 tbsp of cold water until lightly foamy. Sprinkle the flour and breadcrumbs onto separate plates, seasoning the flour with salt and pepper

    • Lightly coat the cod fillets in seasoned flour, then dip them into the egg white. Coat them in breadcrumbs, then arrange on the baking sheets

    • Transfer to the oven and bake for 20 to 25 minutes. Check that the fish is cooked – the flesh should be opaque and flake easily. Serve with lemon wedges

    Top tip for making baked cod in breadcrumbs

    Roast some potato wedges in the oven at the same time as the fish – but remember that they will take about 45 minutes to cook, so start early.

    Click to rate
    (1441 ratings)
    Sending your rating

    More Recipe Ideas

    Explore More