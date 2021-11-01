We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Hot roast Jersey Royals topped with zingy lemon zest, Maldon sea salt and lemon thyme, this new potato side dish is a cut above the rest.

Unlike regular roast potatoes, these potatoes require no peeling or parboiling – simply toss them with the generous seasoning and pop them in the oven. For added flavour, try toasting coriander seeds in a dry pan and adding them at the last five minutes of roasting for a little crunch and a subtle, mild spice. Jersey Royals are in season from March to July, but other new potatoes will also work well.

Ingredients 500g Jersey Royal potatoes

Olive oil

Maldon sea salt and cracked black pepper

3 large garlic cloves, peeled and sliced in half

Zest of 1 unwaxed lemon

Sprigs of lemon thyme

Method Heat the oven to 220C/ Gas 7. Scatter the Jersey royal potatoes into 1 large or 2 smaller roasting tins, and rub well in oil. Season generously with salt and pepper.

Put the potatoes in the oven for 20 mins. The skin should start to crisp and turn a golden colour. Reduce the oven temperature to 190C/Gas 5, shake the potatoes, add the garlic and cook for a further 20 mins.

Remove the potatoes from the oven and, using a large grater setting, grate lemon rind over them. Add lemon thyme sprigs, give everything a toss and return to the oven for 5 more mins.

Top tip for making these Roast Jersey Royals...

For an extra pop of green, try topping with thinly sliced spring onions or shredded watercress just before serving.

