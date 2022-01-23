We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Delicious roasted vegetables topped with salty, griddled cheese.

This roast ratatouille and halloumi salad is so simple to make but it’s really quite addictive. Roasting the vegetables brings out all their natural sweetness, and leaves them soft and tender. The rubbery saltiness of the halloumi is the perfect contrast. We’ve used a griddle pan here, because we love the pretty char lines it leaves on the cheese. However, if you don’t have one, you can simple grill the slices of halloumi for 2-3 minutes on each side. Spritz them with a little spray-on cooking spray, or brush with olive oil beforehand.

Ingredients 2 x 250g packs halloumi, thickly sliced

Zest and juice of 1 lemon

4 tbsp olive oil

2 aubergines, sliced

2 yellow peppers, thickly sliced

2 red peppers, thickly sliced

3 courgettes, thickly sliced

2 red onions, cut into thin wedges

Method Preheat oven to 200°C/400°F/Gas 6. Place the halloumi in a bowl, drizzle with the lemon zest and juice and 1 tbsp of the oil. Season well with black pepper. Place the remaining ingredients, except tomatoes, in a roasting tin. Season and combine well. Roast for 30 mins until charred – add the tomatoes in the last 10 mins.

Meanwhile, heat a griddle pan until almost smoking. Sear the halloumi for 2 mins each side. Spread veg over the rocket, top with the halloumi and remaining marinade.

Top tips for roast ratatouille and halloumi

This makes four servings but its worth making this much even if there's only two of you. The salad is just as good cold the next day, or packed up for an on-to-go lunch.

For a bigger meal, cook 300g penne according to instructions and combine with the vegetables. Top with the halloumi and serve.

