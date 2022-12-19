This roast red cabbage, carrots and parsnips with cranberry glaze is a brilliant side dish to serve up with Christmas feasts.
Red cabbage is a dish often overlooked during the rest of the year, but it's a brilliant addition around Christmas time. This is when this dramatic brassica is in season, making it the tastiest and cheapest time to eat it. It tastes great, looks amazing on the plate and is a brilliant complementary flavour to big meaty dishes like roast gammon or beef. Mix in other seasonal favourites like carrots and parsnips, plus the festive addition of cranberry, and you have the makings of a Christmas classic. This serves 4-6 and it's ready in a little over an hour.
Ingredients
- 800-900g red cabbage, cored and cut into 10 wedges
- 2 red onions, peeled and each cut into 6-8 wedges
- 500g parsnips, peeled and cut into wedges
- 500g carrots, cut into wedges
- 1 tbsp pomegranate seeds, optional
- 25g bunch parsley, chopped
For the glaze:
- 4 tbsp cranberry sauce
- 1 tbsp balsamic vinegar
- 4 tbsp olive oil
- Juice 1 orange
- 2 tsp caraway seeds
WEIGHT CONVERTER
Method
- Mix the glaze ingredients and 2 tsp sea salt in a large bowl. Toss in the vegetables to coat then cover and refrigerate.
- On Christmas Day, brush a roasting tray with oil and scatter over the vegetables in a single layer. Cook at 180ºC Fan/Gas 6 for 50 mins.
- To serve, transfer to a serving dish and decorate with pomegranate seeds (if using) and chopped herbs.
Top tips for making roast red cabbage, carrots and parsnips with cranberry glaze
Brushing the tray with oil will stop the vegetables from sticking. Alternatively, line with non-stick baking paper.
Jess is the Group Food Editor at Future PLC, working across brands in the woman’s lifestyle group, including Woman and Home, Woman’s Weekly, Woman, Woman’s Own, Chat, womanandhome.com and Goodto.com. Hailing from the Antibodies, Jess has a background in media and video production, with many years of experience working on tv and commercial video projects. After relocating to the UK, Jess studied at Leiths School of Food and Wine in London, graduating with a diploma in culinary arts before gaining a scholarship to study at the Ecole Nationale Superieure de Patisserie (ENSP) in France, where she learned the fine art of French patisserie.
- Rose FooksDeputy Food Editor
