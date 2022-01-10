Trending:

Octavia Lillywhite
  • Vegan
  • Vegetarian
serves: 4
Skill: easy
Cost: cheap
Prep: 10 min
Cooking: 35 min

Nutrition per portion

 RDA
Calories 280 kCal 14%
Fat 7g 10%
  -  Saturates 1g 5%
  -  of which Sugars 10g 11%
Salt 0.2g 3%
    • This roasted vegetable couscous is packed with the delicious flavours of charred courgette, pepper and red onion.

    Couscous is such a great addition to midweek meals. Firstly, it’s quick to cook, and very easy. You don’t even need an extra pan for it, just a heatproof bowl and a kettle. Secondly, it’s healthy. Couscous is a plant-based protein (excellent for vegetarians and vegans), and it contains more vitamins and minerals than other common carbohydrates like white rice. This roasted vegetable couscous makes a delicious meal in itself, but if you want something a little more substantial, serve it as a side dish topped with a piece of grilled salmon or pork escalopes. Alternatively, for vegetarians add some grilled halloumi.

    Ingredients

    • 1 red pepper, deseeded and chopped
    • 1 yellow pepper, deseeded and chopped
    • 2 courgettes, sliced
    • 1 large red or regular onion, sliced
    • 1tbsp vegetable oil
    • 300g couscous
    • 450ml reduced salt vegetable stock
    • 16 cherry tomatoes
    • Ground black pepper

    Method

    • Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4.

    • Put the peppers, courgettes and onion into a roasting tin and add the vegetable oil, tossing to coat. Roast in the oven for 25-30 minutes, turning over after 15 minutes.

    • Meanwhile, put the couscous into a heatproof bowl and add the hot stock, stirring to mix. Cover and leave for 10-15 minutes to soak and swell, then stir with a fork to fluff up the grains.

    • Remove the vegetables from the oven and add the cherry tomatoes and couscous, stirring them through. Season with some pepper. Return to the oven for a further 5 minutes to heat through, then serve.

    Top tip for making roasted vegetable couscous

    You can make this dish go further (and keep it suitable for vegans) by adding a drained can of chickpeas to the raw couscous before you add the hot stock.

