Learn how to make this classic Turkish Delight recipe in just a few simple steps. Infused with rose water, these delicate sweets are perfect for sharing.

Our rose Turkish Delight recipe makes 36-49 squares and is the perfect food gift to wrap up in pretty bags and give to loved ones. Don’t forget to dust each cube with icing sugar before handing to friends and family.

Once you’ve made your Turkish Delight store in a cool, dry place (but not in the fridge) for up to 1 week. Unfortunately Turkish Delight is not suitable for freezing so make sure if you’re making ahead of time you don’t make it too far in advance as you’ll want the best flavour and texture for your sweets.

As well as being infused with rose water, our homemade Turkish Delight are coloured with pink food colouring to make them even more special. You could swap for other colours too – why not make a whole rainbow?

Ingredients 8 leaves gelatine

500g (1lb) granulated sugar

Few drops of rosewater

Few drops of pink liquid food colouring

2 level tbsp icing sugar

1 level tbsp cornflour

18cm (7in) square sandwich tin

Method Pour 300ml (½ pint) water into a pan and add the gelatine leaves, breaking them in half, if necessary, so that they fit. Leave the gelatine to bloom for about 5 mins, then place the pan on a low heat and stir gently until the gelatine melts. Add the sugar and stir until it has dissolved. Increase the heat and bring the mixture to the boil, then reduce the heat and simmer it gently for 20 mins.

Remove the pan from the heat and stir in rose water and food colouring, until it’s pale pink. Wet the sandwich tin with cold water, then pour in the rose syrup. Leave this in a cool place to set overnight.

Sift the icing sugar and cornflour together onto a plate or board. Ease the set Turkish Delight out of the tin on to the icing-sugar mixture. Use a long knife with a damp blade to cut the jelly into 2.5-3cm (1-1¼in) squares. Coat all cut surfaces in the powder mixture.

Store in a cardboard box, lined with baking parchment, in a single layer, dusted with a little extra icing-sugar mixture. Keep in a cool, dry place (but not in the fridge) for up to 1 week (not suitable for freezing).

Top tip for making Rose Turkish Delight Gift idea: Try packaging the Turkish Delight in a cup and saucer, wrapped in cellophane, so that the recipient still has a present after the sweets have been eaten.