We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This low fat lemon drizzle cake by Rosemary Conley contains just 144 cals per slice.

Unlike Mary Berry’s lemon drizzle cake, this low fat lemon drizzle cake uses low-fat spread instead of standard butter and lower measurements of sugar and flour than traditional lemon drizzle cakes, making it the perfect choice for those counting their fat and calorie intake. Rosemary Conley has over 50 years of experience in the diet and exercise industry, after she created a low-fat diet programme in the 1980s called The Hip & Thigh Diet. It’s still popular today with millions of people and this low fat lemon drizzle cake is just one of her recipes.

Ingredients 180g low-fat spread

180g caster sugar

3 eggs, beaten

180g plain flour

1 tsp baking powder

2 lemons

1 tbsp Demerara sugar

Method Preheat the oven to 150°C/300°F/Gas Mark 2. Beat the low-fat spread with the caster sugar, gradually adding the egg. Sieve in the flour and baking powder and beat again adding the finely grated zest of both lemons.

Pour into a loaf mould, lined with parchment paper. Bake in a preheated oven for 60 mins until a skewer inserted into the thickest part comes out clean.

When the cake is cooked – remove from the oven and pour over the juice from the 2 lemons and sprinkle with sugar, allow to cool and then serve cold.

Tips for making Rosemary Conley's lemon drizzle cake:

Line the bottom of the loaf mould with a strip of parchment paper to make it easier to lift out when cooked.

You might also like...

Lemon sponge cake

Mary Berry's Victoria sponge

Mary Berry's fairy cakes

Click to rate ( 817 ratings) Sending your rating

Video of the Week