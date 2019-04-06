We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These rosemary roasted potatoes with feta cheese are a crispy take on new potatoes which make a fuss-free alternative to your traditional roasties. Whether you want to jazz up your Sunday roast or are just after a new side to go with grilled fish or poultry, these rosemary roasted potatoes are a great option. New potatoes are at their best from April to July and will often be cheaper when they are in season, so be sure to make the most of them. The flavours of our rosemary roasted potatoes work excellently with lamb but we’ve also team them up with our stuffed pork belly. When the weather gets warmer you might also want to consider serving these rosemary roasted potatoes with feta cheese as part of your barbecue spread. They look as great as they taste and are perfect for sharing. This recipe serves eight people but you can scale the recipe up or down depending on how many people you’re catering for. If you don’t want to use new potatoes you could also use normal potatoes cut into smaller chunks or vegetables like swede and celeriac.

Ingredients 2kg new potatoes, large potatoes halved

1 bunch rosemary

3tbsp olive oil

2tbsp butter

20g feta cheese, to serve

Method Preheat the oven to 200C/Gas 7. Boil potatoes, remove and drain. Place in a roasting dish, drizzle over olive oil and rosemary and cook for 20-30mins.

Remove and allow to cool slightly before topping with the herbs and feta and serving with your roast dinner, grilled meat and fish or even as part of a barbecue salad spread.

Top tip for making Rosemary roasted potatoes with feta To make this delicious side dish vegan, simply omit the feta cheese or swap for a suitable alternative

