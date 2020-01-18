We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This one-tray salmon and asparagus with tarragon hollandaise is an easy but impressive dish.

Salmon and asparagus is a classic combination, and adding hollandaise takes it to the next level. You can serve this salmon and asparagus dish with lovely new steamed new potatoes if you fancy adding a carb to make it a more substantial meal. Tarragon adds a punchy aniseed flavour to the hollandaise, which pairs so well with the salmon and asparagus.

Ingredients For the salmon

2 x 300g sides of salmon

2 lemons, sliced

handful of herbs such as parsley, dill, basil

450g fine asparagus

For the hollandaise

3 free range, large egg yolks

200g unsalted butter, cubed

2tbsp lemon juice

4tbsp chopped tarragon

Method Preheat the oven to 220C. Sandwich the salmon together with a few slices of lemon and the fresh herbs in between, then tie to secure with string. Place the stuffed salmon on a baking tray and roast for 15 minutes. Remove from the oven, spread the asparagus around the salmon and return to the oven for a further 10 minutes until cooked through and the asparagus is slightly charred.

To make the hollandaise, beat the egg yolks in a heatproof bowl over a pan of slowly simmering water. Add the cubes of butter one at a time, whisking until each one dissolves then repeating. Beat in the lemon juice and tarragon and season well.

Serve the fish with asparagus, a couple of tablespoons of hollandaise sauce each.

Top tips for making salmon and asparagus with tarragon hollandaise

Find out everything you need to know about cooking asparagus with our how to cook asparagus guide including how to prepare asparagus, how to roast, griddle, and blanche asparagus, and how to tell when it's cooked too.

