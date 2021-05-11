For the cupcakes: Sieve the dry ingredients into a large bowl, then add all other ingredients and beat until smooth.

Divide the mixture between 12 cupcakes cases and bake in the oven at 160°C/320°F/Gas Mark 3 for 25 mins.

Remove and cool. Leave the cakes in the tins for 10 mins before popping them on a wire rack.

For the salted caramel: Add the sugar and water to a large pan heat until you have a nice amber colour with the sugar bubbling and at 180°C. Add the butter and stir until melted.

Remove from the heat and add the cream and salt, it will bubble and spit but keep stirring and then leave to cool. You will end up with a thick but still pourable caramel.

When the cakes are cool, remove the centre with a melon ball tool or a small knife and add a teaspoon of the cooled caramel to each cupcake and replace the centres.

For the salted caramel cream: Add the cream and the caramel into a large bowl and whip until the cream is stiff enough to pipe.

When the cakes are cool, add the cream to a piping bag and pipe a swirl or spread a generous helping onto the cakes. Drizzle the tops with a little caramel sauce. More sea salt can be added to your taste if you wish.

For the sugar flowers: Add the sugar to a pan and heat until melting. Don’t stir or the sugar will seize, just swirl the pan until all the sugar is dissolved.

Working quickly and with extreme caution, pour the sugar onto a baking sheet and sprinkle a pinch of sea salt over the top. Wait for it to cool slightly, this won’t take long, after a couple of minutes and you’ll be able to see it setting. While it’s still flexible, cut 12 flowers with a metal flower cutter and add to the top of the cupcakes.