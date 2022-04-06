We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A crisp and buttery layer of shortbread, topped with decadent salted caramel and topped with Mini Eggs and chocolate.

This Mini Egg Millionaire’s shortbread is shortbread with serious attitude. It’s really simple to make. All you need is a little time and patience between making each layer for it to cool and set. But it’s worth the wait. It cuts into eight generous slices that make a delicious teatime treat. Alternatively, you could serve it up for pudding after an Easter Sunday roast. The chocolate topping with harden into a solid layer so use an warm knife to cut it into neat pieces, otherwise the chocolate can crack in unexpected places.

Ingredients For this Easter recipe you will need:

150g butter

75g caster sugar

200-225g plain flour

For the salted caramel:

150ml double cream

100g light muscovado sugar

30g salted butter

Pinch of sea salt

For the chocolate topping:

200g milk chocolate

1 pack Mini Eggs

Method Preheat oven 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4 and line a deep edged baked tray with greaseproof paper.

In a large mixing bowl beat the butter and sugar until pale. Sift the flour and mix until combined.

Tip the mixture into the baking tray and bake for 30 mins until golden, leave to cool.

For the salted caramel : Place the cream, sugar and butter in a small pan and heat gently, stirring until the sugar has dissolved and the butter has melted.

Bring the mixture to the boil and then simmer for 2 mins until it begins to thicken. Taste and add some salt accordingly.

Pour the salted caramel over the cool biscuit base and leave to cool in the fridge for about 10-20 mins.

Crush most of the Mini Eggs in a small cellophane bag using a rolling pin, leave some whole for decorating, and sprinkle half over the salted caramel.

For the chocolate topping: Melt the chocolate on a low heat in the microwave, stirring every now and then until melted. Leave to cool slightly and then pour over the Mini Eggs and salted caramel. Sprinkle with the remaining crushed Mini Eggs and then pop back in the fridge for about 5 mins. Add the whole Mini Eggs and leave in the fridge until ready to serve.

Top tip for making Mini Egg millionaire's shortbread

We've used milk chocolate for the topping here, but for a slightly more grown up version you can use dark chocolate, which will be less sweet. If you're making this at any other time of year, you can use milk or dark chocolate, and then swirls of white chocolate over the top to create a lovely two-tone effect. Top with smarties or silver almonds.

