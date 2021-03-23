We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These tasty, chunky mini egg cookies will go down a treat this Easter.

Our mini egg cookie recipe is simple and speedy to follow, taking a total of 30 mins to make. Lightly crush up everyone’s favourite bite-sized chocolate eggs and add to your dough. Then roll out and decide between large or medium sized cookies – with the self-raising flour in this recipe making them double in size when baked. You can serve these classic Easter biscuits slightly warm (when the chocolate is still gooey), with a scoop of soft serve vanilla ice cream. Or enjoy when fully cooled. One thing’s for sure – they won’t be around for long.

Ingredients For this Easter recipe you will need:

100g butter

100g light brown sugar

1 med egg

200g self-raising flour

1 pack of Mini Eggs

Method Preheat oven 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4 and line a baking tray with greaseproof paper.In a large mixing bowl add all the ingredients (except the Mini Eggs) and mix together using a wooden spoon or clean hands to form a dough.

Crush half a pack of Mini Eggs in a small cellophane bag using a rolling pin and add to the dough continuing to knead until they’re evenly spread through the dough.

Roll out golf ball size pieces of dough and pop onto the baking tray. Pat down a little to flatten and leave about a 2cm gap between each cookie as they’ll grow.

Once you’re happy with your cookies, push a few of the remaining whole Mini Eggs into the tops of the cookie dough.

Bake in the oven for 7-10 mins until golden. Leave to cool.

Top tips for making chunky mini egg cookies:

If you don’t want your Mini Eggs to brown on top cover in greaseproof paper when baking.

If you want to make these cookies extra chocolatey swap 50g of the self-raising flour for cocoa powder instead, for proper chocolate cookies.

Click to rate ( 881 ratings) Sending your rating