Chunky Mini Egg cookies recipe

makes: 8 - 10
Skill: easy
Cost: cheap
Prep: 20 min
Cooking: 10 min

Nutrition per portion

 RDA
Calories 229 kCal 11%
Fat 10.6g 15%
  -  Saturates 6.5g 33%
Carbohydrates 31.3g 11%
  -  of which Sugars 15.4g 17%
Protein 2.8g 6%
Salt 0.4g 7%
    • These tasty, chunky mini egg cookies will go down a treat this Easter.

    Our mini egg cookie recipe is simple and speedy to follow, taking a total of 30 mins to make. Lightly crush up everyone’s favourite bite-sized chocolate eggs and add to your dough. Then roll out and decide between large or medium sized cookies – with the self-raising flour in this recipe making them double in size when baked. You can serve these classic Easter biscuits slightly warm (when the chocolate is still gooey), with a scoop of soft serve vanilla ice cream. Or enjoy when fully cooled. One thing’s for sure – they won’t be around for long.

    Ingredients

    • For this Easter recipe you will need:
    • 100g butter
    • 100g light brown sugar
    • 1 med egg
    • 200g self-raising flour
    • 1 pack of Mini Eggs

    Method

    • Preheat oven 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4 and line a baking tray with greaseproof paper.In a large mixing bowl add all the ingredients (except the Mini Eggs) and mix together using a wooden spoon or clean hands to form a dough.

    • Crush half a pack of Mini Eggs in a small cellophane bag using a rolling pin and add to the dough continuing to knead until they’re evenly spread through the dough.

    • Roll out golf ball size pieces of dough and pop onto the baking tray. Pat down a little to flatten and leave about a 2cm gap between each cookie as they’ll grow.

    • Once you’re happy with your cookies, push a few of the remaining whole Mini Eggs into the tops of the cookie dough.

    • Bake in the oven for 7-10 mins until golden. Leave to cool.

    Top tips for making chunky mini egg cookies:

    If you don’t want your Mini Eggs to brown on top cover in greaseproof paper when baking. 

    If you want to make these cookies extra chocolatey swap 50g of the self-raising flour for cocoa powder instead, for proper chocolate cookies.

