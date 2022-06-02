We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This grand herby sausage omelette makes the most delicious and filling weekend breakfast, to set you up for the day.

Eggs are one of the best breakfasts. They are one of the most nutritious things you can eat, providing almost every nutrient humans need. They are low in calories but high in protein. Plus they’re rich in vitamin D (essential for bone health) and choline (which supports your metabolism). Really, there’s no better way to start your weekend. You can use any kind of sausages in this recipe – including veggie ones. We used frankfurters because they’re always popular with the kids. If you want, you can add a handful of any grated, melting cheese (like cheddar or mozzarella) for even more flavour.

This recipe is part of our cheap family meals collection – under £1 a head

Ingredients 20g butter

4 frankfurter sausage, thinly sliced

8 eggs

1 tsp of Italian mix herbs

Method Heat a large frying pan and melt the butter. Add the chopped sausages and fry gently for a few minutes until beginning to crisp. In a large bowl, whisk the eggs with the herbs and pour into the frying pan. Do not stir.

Allow the bottom of the omelette to set slightly for 3-4mins before popping the pan under a high grill for a further 4-5mins to finish cooking. The top should be golden but still fluffy. Remove from heat, cut into 4 wedges and serve.

Top tip for making this herby sausage omelette:

As with baking, it's best to use room temperature eggs to make an omelette. Very cold eggs can split when they hit the hot pan creating a milky liquid in the bottom of the pan, and a tough omelette.