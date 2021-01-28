We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Most of the ingredients in this sausage and mash bake recipe can be kept in your storecupboard or freezer, making it a cheap and convenient family favourite.

Topped with a creamy whipped mashed potato layer, this bake is the ultimate in comfort food. This sausage and mash bake is made with herby pork sausages in a rich tomato sauce, with thyme, spring onions and chives. We love this combination of flavours, but this recipe will work just as well if you substitute the herby pork with chicken or veggie sausages. Once cooked, smother with grated cheese and pop under the grill for an extra golden and crisp finish.

Ingredients 1kg floury potatoes (eg King Edwards), peeled and cut into chunks

8 traditional, herby pork sausages – eg approx 450g Cumberland

small bunch chives, finely chopped

small bunch spring onions, sliced

2 white onions, peeled and sliced

6 sprigs thyme, leaves

50g butter

50ml whole milk

1⁄2tbsp olive oil

1tbsp balsamic vinegar

1tbsp redcurrant jelly

100ml red wine

400ml chicken stock

2 1⁄2tsp cornflour dissolved in 1tbsp cold water

150g frozen peas

Method Boil the potatoes and mash with the butter and milk. Stir through the chives and spring onions.

Heat the oven to Mark 4/180°C. Heat the oil in a pan and fry the sausages for 3-4 mins until brown. Cut into chunks and put in a 1.5-litre ovenproof dish.

For the gravy, fry the onion for 6-8 mins, add vinegar, redcurrant jelly and wine, and bring to the boil. Add the stock and simmer for 2-3 mins. Stir in the cornflour and sprinkle with 1⁄2 the thyme leaves.

Pour the gravy over the sausages. Scatter over the peas and top with the mash. Scatter with remaining thyme and bake for 20-25 mins.

Top tip for making sausage and mash bake

If you are swapping the pork sausages for vegetarian sausages - make sure the gravy is veggie-friendly too.

Click to rate ( 2047 ratings) Sending your rating