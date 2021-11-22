We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A showpiece sausage stuffing wreath to serve alongside your roast turkey and trimmings.

This stuffing wreath looks so impressive but is actually incredibly simple to make – you don’t even need to make your own stuffing mix. It’s ideal for festive feasts since it incorporates pigs in blankets too. Plus it’s designed to be made up and frozen in advance, saving time and oven space on Christmas Day. All you need to remember is to transfer it to the fridge the night before, to give it time to defrost. Use any homemade or shop bought variety of stuffing. A simple sage and onion works well.

Ingredients 600g stuffing

2tbsp cranberry sauce

2tbsp Worcestershire sauce

630g pork and herb chipolata sausages

250g rindless streaky bacon rashers

To serve:

Bay leaves

Cranberry sauce

You will need:

Empty, recycled 200g tin can, washed and dried

22cm springform tin, lined with a parchment cake liner

Method Grease the can and wrap some baking parchment around it. Place in the centre of the springform tin and pack the stuffing around it to make a wreath shape.

Mix together the cranberry and Worcestershire sauces.

Pinch each chipolata in the centre, twist and cut to make mini chipolatas. Cut the streaky bacon rashers in half.

Brush the chipolatas with the cranberry sauce and Worcestershire sauce. Wrap the bacon rashers around the chipolatas. Arrange them around the can on top of the stuffing. Cover, then chill. At this point, your sausage stuffing wreath can be frozen.

To serve, defrost overnight in the fridge, if frozen. Heat the oven to 200°C/400°F/Gas Mark 6 and cook for 30 minutes, until the sausages are a nice golden brown. Remove from the springform tin and garnish with some bay leaves. Serve with the cranberry sauce in the can in the centre of the wreath.

Top tip for making sausage and stuffing wreath recipe

This is a meaty dish, but if you want a vegetarian-friendly version, swap the chipolatas for miniature Quorn sausages. Omit the Worcestershire sauce (which contains anchovies) and instead make a cranberry glaze by heating 2tbsp cranberry sauce gently on the hob with 1-2 tbsp water. Drizzle over the sausages before baking. Just before serving, top with some caramelised, sliced onions.

