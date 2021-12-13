We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A fresh take on sprouts, sautéed for a crisp coating and enriched with lemon juice.

Lemon is a surprising partner for sprouts but it’s worth trying because it really works. It changes the flavour and adds a zingy freshness to the green of the sprouts. We would never recommend overboiling your sprouts because it leads to greying, mushy veg that smells awful. However, sautéeing is a different beast. We recommend frying these for a little longer than you would normally think because that blackened char brings a gorgeous smoky flavour to the Brussels which, again, works so well with the lemon. If you’re after something altogether more traditional, check out our popular Brussels sprouts recipe with pancetta instead.

Ingredients 2tbsp olive oil

450g Brussels sprouts

2 large pinches of coarse sea salt

1 lemon, juice only

Method Trim the spouts and cut each in half.

Steam over a pan of boiling water for 6 minutes and remove from the heat.

Heat the olive oil in a large frying pan on a medium-high heat and add the Brussels sprouts ensuring they are in an even layer across the pan.

Allow to fry on one side for 3-4 minutes before turning them over. Fry for a further 3 minutes until they are just turning crispy.

Remove from the pan, sprinkle with salt and a really good squeeze of lemon juice. Serve immediately.

Top tip for lemon Brussels sprouts

For extra decadence, chop a clove of garlic and add to the pan just before the halved sprouts, along with a pinch of dried chilli flakes. Sprinkle with some freshly grated parmesan cheese before serving, too.

