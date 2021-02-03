We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

It takes just 15 minutes to prepare this hearty beef lasagne by Slimming World.

Slimming World’s beef lasagne recipe layers lean beef mince in a rich tomato sauce and a homemade Cheddar and Parmesan cheese sauce with soft lasagne sheets. The addition of all the vegetables, including courgette and pepper, counts towards your 5-a-day. Serve this Slimming World classic with crusty garlic bread.

Ingredients 500g lean beef mince (5% fat or less)

Red pepper x 1, deseeded and chopped

Courgette x 1

Onion x 1, finely chopped

4 garlic cloves, crushed

400g can chopped tomatoes

400g passata

2tsp dried mixed herbs

500g fat-free natural yogurt

2 eggs, lightly beaten

A pinch of nutmeg

Low-calorie cooking spray

12 dried lasagne sheets

4 level tbsp freshly grated Parmesan

Mixed salad, to serve

Method Place a non-stick frying pan over a high heat. Add the beef, cook for a few mins and drain off any fat in the pan. Then mix in the pepper, courgette, onion and garlic and stir-fry for 6-8 mins. Finally, add the tomatoes, passata and dried herbs, season to taste and lower the heat to medium. Cook for 12-15 mins, stirring often.

Preheat the oven to 200°C, Gas 6. Mix the yogurt, eggs and nutmeg until smooth. Season and set aside.

Spray an ovenproof dish with low-calorie cooking spray. Spoon in half the mince mixture, top with half of the lasagne sheets, and cover with the remaining mince mixture. Layer over using the remaining lasagne sheets and spread the yogurt mixture over the top.

Sprinkle over the cheese and bake for 25-30 mins or until golden and the lasagne sheets are soft. Serve hot with the mixed salad.

Top tips for making Slimming World beef lasagne

If want to make this lasagne even healthier you could swap the beef mince for turkey mince or Quorn which are both lower in fat.

