We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Slimming World beef stew and parsley dumplings recipe serves four.

Slimming World beef stew and parsley dumplings recipe slow cooks all of the ingredients for over eight hours. Slow cooking beef in this way makes it extra moist and tender. The tomato-based sauce is heightened and intense in tomato, garlic, and thyme flavour. This stew is topped with eight soft, homemade parsley dumplings.

Ingredients Low-calorie cooking spray

750g Lean stewing beef, all visible fat removed, diced

1 Large onion, roughly chopped

4 Garlic cloves, crushed

600ml Boiling beef stock

1 tbsp Tomato purée

1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

2 Bay leaves

300g Chantenay carrots, scrubbed and roughly chopped

½ Large swede, peeled and cut into bite-size chunks

2 tbsp Fresh thyme leaves

50g Plain flour

25g Vegetable suet

2 tbsp Chopped fresh parsley, plus extra to serve

Wilted spinach, to serve

Method Spray a large non-stick frying pan with low-calorie cooking spray and place over a high heat. Brown the beef in batches to seal in the flavour and transfer each batch to the slow cooker pot with a slotted spoon.

Add the onion and garlic to the frying pan and pour in the stock, tomato purée, Worcestershire sauce and bay leaves. Bring to the boil then reduce the heat to low and simmer for about 5 minutes, scraping up any tasty crispy bits. Season with freshly ground black pepper and pour the mixture all over the beef. Cover and cook on low for 7½ hours.

Increase the heat to high and stir in the carrots, swede and thyme. Mix together the flour, suet, parsley and some seasoning. Stir in 2-3 tbsp cold water and mix well to form a soft dough. Divide the dough into 8 pieces and shape into equal-sized patties. Lay them on top of the stew, cover and cook for 1½ hours.

Scatter over the extra parsley and serve hot the spinach.

Don’t have a slow cooker? Put the browned beef and the onion mixture into a casserole dish, stir in the carrots, swede and thyme, cover and cook for 2½ hours in an oven preheated to 160°C/fan 140°C/gas 3. Make up the dumplings, arrange on top and cook uncovered for another 20-25 minutes. Recipe courtesy of Slimming World

Top tips for making Slimming World beef stew and parsley dumplings

The shallots in this Slimming World recipe can be swapped for two regular white onions instead. Peel and chop into thin slices or diced.

Click to rate ( 493 ratings) Sending your rating