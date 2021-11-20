We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

All the delicious flavour of our favourite festive treat, without spoiling your waistline.

These Slimming World mince pies use less pastry in the topping that regular versions, but you wouldn’t know it. They simply look like they are topped with pretty stars. At only 3½ Slimming World ‘syns’ per pie, you can probably afford to have more than one. They’re so delicious that people who aren’t on a health kick will happily enjoy them – even Santa would approve. However if you’d prefer to keep these ones just for the slimmers, the rest of the family will enjoy our classic mince pie recipe.

Ingredients low calorie cooking spray

227g/ 8oz plain flour

a pinch of salt

113g/ 4oz butter or margarine,

cut into small cubes

16 level tbsp mincemeat

1 level tsp icing sugar, to dust

Method Preheat the oven to 190°C/375°F/Gas Mark 5. Lightly spray some bun tins with low calorie cooking spray.

Make the pastry. Sift the flour and salt into a mixing bowl. Add the fat and gently rub it in with your fingertips. Add sufficient cold water to mix to a ball that leaves the sides of the bowl clean. Rest in the fridge for 30 minutes.

Roll out the pastry thinly on a lightly floured surface. Cut out 32 rounds with a 7.5cm/3 inch fluted cutter. Use to line the prepared bun tins.

Divide the mincemeat between the pastry cases. Roll out the remaining pastry trimmings and make some little stars with a star cutter. Use to decorate the tops of the tarts.

Bake in the oven for about 15 minutes, until the pastry is crisp and lightly coloured. Cool on a wire rack and dust lightly with the icing sugar.

Top tip for making Slimming World mince pies Want to make your own mincemeat? See how with our easy mincemeat recipe

To make your plate Slimming World ready, serve your mince pies with a crisp, juicy apple, peeled and cut into chunks and the segments from a plump, peeled satsuma. You can also add a cube of cheddar or Lancashire cheese. We know this is a divisive suggestion, but cheese and mincemeat go surprisingly well together.

