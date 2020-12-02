We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Learn how to make mince pies at home with our simple step by step recipe. It's so easy, even the kids could help out!

This easy mince pies recipe shows you how to make mince pies from scratch – from homemade mincemeat to mince pie pastry, you’ll be a pro once you’re done!

Mince pies are synonymous with Christmas for a reason. Full of festive flavour and wonderful spices such as as cinnamon, cloves and nutmeg, you get a taste of Christmas in every bite! Learn how to make tasty mince pies with this classic recipe, and perfect your technique in time for Christmas – even Mary Berry would approve!

This recipe makes 12 traditional sized puds topped with pastry stars and will take around 50 mins to prepare and 20 mins to cook. The perfect topping to enhance your mince pies is a delicious, smooth homemade brandy butter which we have the best recipe for!

These treats are such a popular Christmas option, have a look to see if it made it on to the list of the most popular Christmas foods, and maybe add a few more of those recipes to your Christmas menu in the meantime!

Ingredients 50g (1¾ oz) each of sultanas, raisins and currants

1 Bramley apple, cored and coarsely grated

50g (1¾ oz) dark muscovado sugar

50g (1¾ oz) luxury mixed candied peel, finely chopped

25g (1oz) glacé cherries, roughly chopped

Grated zest of 1 orange

Grated zest and juice of 1 lemon

½ tbsp mixed spice

25g (1oz) fresh white breadcrumbs

60ml (2½ fl oz) brandy

75g (2¾ oz) icing sugar

75g (2¾ oz) unsalted butter, at room temperature

2 medium egg yolks

200g (7oz) plain flour, plus extra for dusting

Pinch of salt

2tbsp milk

Caster sugar, for dusting

Method At least one day ahead, mix together all the mincemeat ingredients, cover and set aside.

To make the pastry, mix sugar, butter and egg yolks in a food processor until smooth. Mix in 2tbsp cold water, then blend in the flour and salt and knead into a ball on a floured surface. Wrap in clingfilm and chill for 15 mins.

Preheat oven to 190C, gas 5). Roll pastry out on to a floured surface. Cut out 12 discs, using a 7cm fluted cutter, and line a 12-hole tin. Combine pastry trimmings into a ball, cover and chill.

Stir the mincemeat, then fill each case with 1tsp mincemeat. Roll out remaining pastry and use a star-shaped cookie cutter to make tops for the pies. Place one on each pie, brush with milk, dust with sugar and bake for 20 mins. Transfer on to wire racks and, once cool, store in an airtight container for up to 3 days.

Top tip for making How to make mince pies Making them in advance? Freeze on a baking tray then transfer to a sealed container when completely frozen. Reheat from frozen at 200°C (400°F, gas mark 6) for 15 mins.

This mince pies recipe takes a bit of time to prepare and you need to make the mixture the day before - but they're worth every fruity bite.

Homemade mincemeat is so much better than shop-bought, and it's that taste of Christmas that nothing compares to. Make a batch to share over the run up to Christmas, whether you're passing them round at your Christmas party or having them with a glass of mulled wine on Christmas Eve.

As with most home-baked goodies, it's best to store your mince pies in an air-tight container in the fridge. This way they should be good for up to one week.

Now with homemade baked mince pies they are suitable for freezing, and can be kept frozen for up to 3 months. Just make sure when you want to treat yourself to one you defrost them and reheat thoroughly.

Traditional toppings for mince pies can be anything like custard, brandy, or rum butter. They make the pies extra indulgent and perfect for those with a sweet tooth. You can always simple it down however with something like single, double, or whipped cream, perfect for the little ones who won't be getting any of the adult only toppings!