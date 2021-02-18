We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Slimming World’s spicy hot-smoked salmon noodles recipe is a quick and simple stir-fry that takes just 30 minutes to make.

The tangy soy sauce and warming ground ginger add a real depth of flavour to Slimming World’s spicy hot-smoked salmon noodles recipe. The strong, smokey flavour from the salmon pairs nicely with the soy and ginger combination. This recipe serves four people. Drizzle with fresh lime juice before serving.

Ingredients 350g Dried egg noodles

Low-calorie cooking spray

1 Onion, halved and thinly sliced

1 Large carrot, peeled and finely diced

1 Garlic clove, crushed

1 tsp Ground ginger

1 tbsp Mild or medium curry powder

400g Frozen sliced mixed peppers

4 tbsp Light soy sauce

300g Skinless hot-smoked salmon fillet, roughly flaked

A small handful of chopped fresh coriander

Limes wedges, to serve

Method Cook the noodles according to the packet instructions then drain and set aside.

Meanwhile, spray a non-stick wok or large frying pan with low-calorie cooking spray and place over a high heat.

Stir-fry the onion and carrot for 3 minutes or until softened, then add the garlic, ginger, curry powder and peppers and stir-fry for 4 minutes or until just beginning to soften.

Add the drained noodles and about 2 tablespoons of water and toss everything together. Add the soy sauce, season and stir-fry for another minute.

Add the salmon and stir-fry for 2 minutes or until piping hot. Remove from the heat, scatter over the coriander and divide between shallow bowls or plates.

Serve hot with lime wedges to squeeze over. Recipe courtesy of Slimming World

Top tips for making Slimming World’s spicy hot-smoked salmon noodles

Swap the salmon in this Slimming World recipe for cod or haddock instead.

You can also opt for other noodles such as rice noodles or ready-to-wok noodles which means they won’t need to be boiled before adding to the stir-fry mix. Rice would also work well as a substitute.

